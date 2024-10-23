Two units of Adani Road Transport accept bids for Rs 1,125 cr bond issue

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mancherial Repallewada Road and Suryapet Khammam Road accepted bids worth Rs 237 crore and Rs 282 crore

(Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 5:34 PM IST
Two special purpose vehicles of India's Adani Road Transport accepted bids worth an aggregate of Rs 1,125 crore ($133.8 million), three bankers said on Wednesday.
  Mancherial Repallewada Road and Suryapet Khammam Road accepted bids worth Rs 237 crore and Rs 282 crore, respectively, through six-year and five-month and six-year and eight-month bonds at a semi-annual coupon of 8.28% each.
  Mancherial Repallewada Road and Suryapet Khammam Road also accepted bids of Rs 331 crore and Rs 275 crore through 10-year and 11-month bonds and 10-year and eight-month bonds at a semi-annual coupon of 8.08% each.
  The companies had invited commitment bids for the issues earlier in the day.   
The units did not immediately reply to a Reuters email seeking comment.
First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 5:34 PM IST

