Hindustan Unilever to separate ice cream business following board decision

Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL) board of directors, in a meeting held on Wednesday, decided to separate its ice cream business. In September, the board had constituted a committee of independent directors to evaluate the way forward for the business. “The board’s decision to separate is in line with the recommendation made by the independent committee following a comprehensive review of the business,” HUL said in its stock exchange filing. The committee noted that the ice cream business is a high-growth category and requires significant investment to realise its full potential. Currently, the business contributes around three per cent of HUL’s turnover.

The company further stated in the filing: “Given Unilever owns the trademarks and know-how and has announced the separation of its ice cream business, local capabilities will need to be developed to continue running the business.”

HUL also mentioned that the ice cream business operates with a different model, including cold chain infrastructure, and a distinct channel landscape, which limits synergies with the rest of HUL.

“This portfolio restructuring will enable HUL to sharpen its focus on the core business and further strengthen its play in trending demand spaces such as beauty, foods, health, and wellbeing,” the company added.

The maker of Kwality Wall's ice creams also noted that the separation would allow the ice cream business to operate with greater flexibility and focus. “With the aim of maximising value for all shareholders, the board, based on the recommendations of the independent committee, will determine the mode of separation by the end of this year,” the filing stated.

This move follows Unilever's earlier announcement that it would separate its global ice cream business across jurisdictions.

In March, Unilever launched a comprehensive productivity programme to drive focus and growth through a leaner and more accountable organisation. The company also began consultations in Europe with employees who may be impacted by the proposed changes.