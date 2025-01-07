Vodafone Idea planning phased 5G rollout with new tariff plans: CEO Moondra

Vodafone Idea (Vi) CEO Akshaya Moondra has announced a phased rollout of 5G services along with innovative tariff plans tailored to meet diverse customer needs. In an email to customers, as reported by Moneycontrol, the telco stated plans to launch 5G services in 75 major cities, focusing on 17 priority circles and industrial hubs with high data consumption.

This phased rollout aims to deliver ultrafast speeds and an enhanced connectivity experience, positioning Vi as a competitive player in India’s 5G market.

Vodafone Idea is reportedly introducing entry-level 5G tariffs priced up to 15 per cent lower than current market rates. This strategy is aimed at driving customer acquisition and expanding its subscriber base in a competitive market.

Partnerships with Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung

To support its ambitious rollout, Vodafone Idea has partnered with global technology leaders Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung. These collaborations are part of a transformative three-year investment plan, which aims to significantly enhance network capacity by March 2025.

The plan includes the deployment of thousands of new sites, promising to deliver an elevated user experience.

Moondra expressed gratitude for customer loyalty, stating, “Your trust and unwavering support inspire us to deliver the very best every day.”

He also hinted at exciting developments in 2025, encouraging customers to stay tuned for further updates.

Network expansion in 2024

In 2024, Vodafone Idea achieved significant milestones in network expansion:

46,000 new sites added to the network.

Capacity upgrades at 58,000 locations.

Adoption of Indoor Coverage Plus technology, improving indoor network quality in homes, offices, and commercial spaces.

These enhancements underscore Vodafone Idea’s commitment to delivering reliable connectivity.

To improve customer safety, Vodafone Idea has rolled out SPAM detection solutions. Additionally, the telco announced a strategic partnership with Lionsgate Play, enriching its OTT portfolio with access to premium streaming content.

Vodafone Idea shares were trading at Rs 8.06, up more than 2 per cent on the BSE as of 2:00 pm.