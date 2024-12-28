Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Vodafone Group clears about Rs 11,650 cr dues raised against VIL shares

Vodafone Group clears about Rs 11,650 cr dues raised against VIL shares

The pledge was created in favour of HSBC Corporate Trustee Company (UK) for the debt raised by Mauritius and India-based entities of Vodafone Group

Vodafone
The shares are valued at around Rs 11,649 crore as per the closing price of Rs 7.41 apiece of Vodafone Idea stock on Friday. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2024 | 3:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

UK-based Vodafone Group has cleared dues of around Rs 11,650 crore or about 109 million pound that it raised against shares of Vodafone Idea, according to a regulatory filing.

Vodafone Group had pledged almost the entire stake in VIL to raise the debt.

The pledge was created in favour of HSBC Corporate Trustee Company (UK) for the debt raised by Mauritius and India-based entities of Vodafone Group.

"On 27 December 2024, HSBC Corporate Trustee Company (UK) Limited acting as the security trustee for the lenders has released the pledges pursuant to repayment of the outstanding dues owed to the lenders by the Vodafone Promoter Shareholders.

"Consequently, the indirect encumbrance on 15,720,826,860 equity shares of the target company held by the Vodafone Promoter Shareholders representing 22.56 per cent of the equity share capital of the target company on a fully diluted basis has been released," the filing said.

 

Also Read

Vi board approves plan to raise Rs 1,980 crore from promoter units

Debt-ridden Vodafone Idea to raise Rs 1,980 crore through share issue

Vodafone-Three merger approval marks UK's shift to prioritise growth

Britain approves $19 billion merger between Vodafone UK, Three mobile

UK's Vodafone Group to sell remaining 3% stake in India's Indus Towers

The shares are valued at around Rs 11,649 crore as per the closing price of Rs 7.41 apiece of Vodafone Idea stock on Friday.

Vodafone Group holds a 22.56 per cent stake, while the Aditya Birla Group holds 14.76 per cent. The government has a 23.15 per cent stake as of September 30, 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RIL acquires healthcare startup Karkinos for Rs 375 cr in all-cash deal

Zydus Wellness arm gets Rs 56.33 cr GST demand over Heinz IP rights deal

Barclays fires 15 bankers, denies bonuses ahead of holidays; faces flak

UltraTech to buy 8.69% stake in Meghalaya-based Star Cement for Rs 851 cr

Air India to strengthen practices in 2025, become profitable: CEO

Topics :VodafoneVodafone IndiaVodafone Idea

First Published: Dec 28 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story