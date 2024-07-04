Wipro Consumer Care-Ventures leads investment round in snacks firm LetsTry

Wipro Consumer Care-Ventures, the venture capital arm of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting, has made a new investment in LetsTry. LetsTry is a player in the packaged snacks industry focused on combining healthy ingredients and taste. In this funding round, 9Unicorns, an existing investor, has also participated. The companies did not reveal the amount invested.

"LetsTry has a strong presence in the e-commerce space. Their deep understanding of product innovation, consumer behaviour, and market trends uniquely positions them to expand rapidly and challenge established brands. This marks our twelfth investment from our fund and second in the food sector," said Sumit Keshan, managing partner, Wipro Consumer Care - Ventures.

Founded in 2021 by Nitin Kalra, LetsTry offers premium quality snacks that resonate with the traditional tastes and preferences of Indian consumers. Through in-house manufacturing, the Delhi NCR-based company said that it ensures continuous innovation to cater to diverse palates of the Indian consumer.

“The current funding round and partnership with Wipro Consumer Care will unlock new growth avenues for LetsTry. We aim to leverage these opportunities to propel LetsTry towards becoming one of India’s most promising brands,” said Nitin Kalra, founder of LetsTry.

Since its inception, LetsTry has achieved significant milestones, including securing funding from Shark Tank India and 9Unicorns. The brand said that its rapid market penetration and growth trajectory underscore its commitment to quality and innovation in the snacking industry.

