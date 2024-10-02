Air-conditioner maker Blue Star Ltd on Wednesday said Oman's WJ Towell & Co LLC has increased claim to Rs 461.74 crore from it in their ongoing arbitration proceedings at International Chamber of Commerce.

In April this year WJ Towell & Co LLC (WJT) had filed arbitration proceedings against Blue Star with International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) claiming OMR 103,18,000 (approximately Rs 223.6 crore) plus an interest of 7 per cent on the total claim amount, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"In the statement of claim received by the company on October 1, 2024, the claim amount has been revised to OMR 2,11,80,748 (approximately Rs 461.74 crore) plus interest of 7 per cent on the total claim amount," it added.