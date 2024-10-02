Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Vistara experience to remain; services to have 'AI2' prefix: Air India

Vistara experience to remain; services to have 'AI2' prefix: Air India

Among other elements, Vistara's catering is being extended to Air India

vistara
"Though the legal entities and Air Operator Certificates will become one on 12 November, the Vistara experience will remain. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 2:38 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Air India on Wednesday said flights operated with Vistara aircraft will have numbers starting with the prefix 'AI2' after the merger next month while Vistara's planes, crew and service will continue to operate as before.

The Tata Group-owned full service carrier also emphasised that the Vistara experience will remain post merger.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The merger of Vistara -- a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines -- with Air India is scheduled for November 12 that will mark a major consolidation in the Indian aviation space after the integration of AIX Connect with Air India Express.

There are concerns in certain quarters on whether Vistara passengers will continue to get the same services like now, post merger as Air India, which is in the transformation phase, has been facing certain service issues in recent times.

An Air India spokesperson on Wednesday said the teams of Air India and Vistara have been working hard for over a year to ensure that the merger of the legal and regulated entities is seamless for both customers and staff.

"Though the legal entities and Air Operator Certificates will become one on 12 November, the Vistara experience will remain.

More From This Section

Peak XV Partners slashes fees, reduces latest fund by $465 million

India M&As back in action, up 14% in the first nine months of 2024

Premium

Private sector capital expenditure zooms 42% in Q2, shows CMIE data

Sony Pictures appoints Ravi Ahuja as new CEO; Tony Vinciquerra to step down

ZEEL aims to deliver higher profitability through enhanced performance: MD

"Vistara aircraft, crew and service will continue to operate as before, but with AI2XXX flight numbers bookable via airindia.com," the spokesperson said in a statement to PTI.

Air India's airline code is 'AI' and that of Vistara is 'UK'. The latter will fly into the sunset after the merger.

Among other elements, Vistara's catering is being extended to Air India.

According to the Air India spokesperson, its narrow-body fleet continues to be upgraded with new aircraft being delivered and legacy aircraft being refitted with entirely new interiors.

The Air India-Vistara merger, announced in November 2022, will also see Singapore Airlines acquiring a 25.1 per cent stake in the merged entity.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

AI-Vistara merger: Systems integration in progress after initial assessment

Vistara-Air India merger: Link Club Vistara and Flying Returns accounts now

Mumbai-Frankfurt Vistara flight diverted to Turkey over security concerns

Independence Day 2024: Vistara declares flight tickets starting at Rs 1578

Vistara offers voluntary retirement of ground staff before Air India merger

Topics :Vistara AirlinesAir IndiaSingapore Airlines Ltd

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story