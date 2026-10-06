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AI course sign-ups remain high, micro-credentials gain traction: Coursera

Coursera India and Asia Pacific MD Ashutosh Gupta says demand for AI courses remains strong, while micro-credentials are helping professionals improve hiring prospects

Ashutosh Gupta, Managing Director, Coursera
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Ashutosh Gupta, Managing Director, India and Asia Pacific Coursera
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2026 | 7:56 PM IST
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India continues to see strong growth in sign-ups for professional courses around artificial intelligence (AI), especially those offered by reputed colleges and universities, Coursera India and Asia Pacific Managing Director Ashutosh Gupta said. These sign-ups have grown especially in the micro-credentials segment, where Coursera lets professionals focus on and learn specific aspects of the broader technology spectrum, such as AI or coding, among others, Gupta said.
 
In a survey Coursera conducted in June this year, the company found that nearly 94 per cent of employers of professionals who took micro-credential courses on the platform reported that they could command higher salaries than their peers.
 
“The propensity to get hired increases as well. There is a nearly 15 per cent jump in the salary offered if a professional shows that they have completed a micro-credential course with us,” Gupta said.
 
The combination of services and offerings such as micro-credentials and personalised coaches that stay with learners in their environment as they code or learn technical stuff will be extremely important, he said.
 
For example, while Coursera has personalised AI coaches that tailor a course or topic based on a student's or professional's learning ability and pace, Udemy has Model Context Protocol, which lets enterprises guide employees on the go without leaving their work environment.
 
“It is called flow-of-the-work learning. So let’s say there is an employee who is coding and makes a mistake. The AI is there with them, watching them as they code. As and when they make a mistake, the AI can prompt them to correct their course and suggest a quick lesson on how to avoid that mistake the next time,” Gupta said.
 
These solutions and services, along with the combined content library of Coursera and Udemy, will make the merged entity a “powerhouse” of educational tools and services, he said.
 
“We are taking very measured steps. Both platforms (Coursera and Udemy) have very strong brands and a very strong presence in their respective domains,” Gupta said.
 
In addition to micro-credentials, Coursera is also working with colleges and universities to develop new courses and skill packages, especially in emerging technologies such as AI. Most of these new courses are based on industry feedback, which Coursera then uses to work with colleges and educational institutes to update their curricula, he said.
 
   

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Topics :Artificial intelligencecourseraonline learning

First Published: Oct 06 2026 | 7:56 PM IST

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