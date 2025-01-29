Adani Power Q3FY25 results: Net profit rises 12% to Rs 3,057 crore

Thermal power producer Adani Power reported a 12 per cent rise in its net profit attributable to the owners of the company for the October-December 2024 period, on the back of improved performance and higher other income.

The company’s board on Wednesday also approved an enhancement of the non-convertible debenture (NCD) fund to Rs 11,000 crore from the earlier Rs 5,000 crore. It also approved raising funds through the sale of equity up to Rs 5,000 crore, including, but not limited to, a private placement, a qualified institutions placement, a preferential issue, or any other method as required.

For the quarter under review, the company’s consolidated net profit stood at Rs 3,057.21 crore, up from Rs 2,737.96 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations in the same period rose five per cent to Rs 13,671.18 crore, from a year earlier.

Other income for the quarter stood at Rs 1,162.26 crore, a multi-fold rise from Rs 363 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

The company said consolidated power sale volume in the quarter was up 8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) due to improved power demand and higher operating capacity.

Consolidated Ebitda, Adani Power said, rose 23 per cent YoY to Rs 6,185 crore.

The company said higher one-time prior-period income recognition of Rs 1,400 crore in Q3 FY25 due to the closure of contractual matters, and recognition of carrying cost income as well as late payment surcharges, led to a 26.4 per cent growth in profit before tax over Q3 FY24.