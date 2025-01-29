Q3 results Jan 29: Maruti, Tata Motors, Adani Power to post earnings today

Auto majors Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors will be among 80 companies scheduled to release their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Wednesday.

Adani Power, Ambuja Cements, Welspun Enterprises, and Voltas are also among major companies set to release their Q3 reports today.

Maruti Suzuki Q3 preview

ALSO READ: Maruti Suzuki Q3 preview: Profit may climb up to 23%, revenue by 17% YoY Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest automobile manufacturer, is expected to report a robust performance in Q3FY25. Analysts are predicting a significant 17.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in revenue, amounting to Rs 39,068.3 crore. This growth is largely attributed to a 4 per cent rise in the production of passenger vehicles (PVs) and a growing trend of premiumisation within its product offerings.

Tata Motors Q3 preview

Tata Motors is forecast to report a mixed performance across its segments for Q3FY25. The company’s consolidated revenue is expected to be between Rs 1,12,248 crore and Rs 1,18,340 crore, reflecting a modest growth of 1.5 per cent to 7 per cent Y-o-Y. This growth is largely driven by strength in its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) division and the India passenger vehicle (PV) segment. However, the company’s profitability may face some headwinds.

Auto sector Q3 highlights

On Tuesday, Hyundai Motor India, the country’s second-largest carmaker, reported a decline in its consolidated net profit for Q3FY25. The company posted a 19 per cent Y-o-Y drop in net profit, which it attributed to subdued domestic demand and the impact of geopolitical factors affecting export markets.

ALSO READ: Hyundai Q3 results: Net profit falls 19% to Rs 1,161 crore on demand dip Although the company faced a decline in volumes for the quarter, Hyundai remains optimistic about a rebound in demand. It expects low single-digit growth in the fourth quarter, as the market conditions are anticipated to improve.

Meanwhile, TVS Motor Company, a key player in the two-wheeler segment, has reported a strong Q3FY25, with a 20 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consolidated net profit. The company’s net profit surged to Rs 609.35 crore for the December quarter, up from Rs 509.61 crore during the same period last year. This growth was primarily driven by higher sales, reflecting strong demand for its products across various categories.

Market review

India's benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended Tuesday on a positive note, continuing their upward momentum from earlier in the week.

As global cues turned positive, both indices opened on a strong note on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex rose by 272 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 76,173.41, while the Nifty50 climbed 70.95 points, or 0.31 per cent, to reach 23,028.20. The opening reflects optimism in the market, with investors reacting positively to improving global conditions.

Investors are closely monitoring the December quarter earnings reports for insights into the economy's growth outlook, while also looking ahead to potential measures in the 2025-26 Budget aimed at boosting domestic consumption and economic activity amid ongoing challenges.

