Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Q3 results Jan 29: Maruti, Tata Motors, Adani Power to post earnings today

Q3 results Jan 29: Maruti, Tata Motors, Adani Power to post earnings today

Q3FY25 company results, January 29: Ambuja Cements, JK Paper, Bajaj Finance, Jindal Stainless, Hindustan Motors will be among 97 companies to release their reports for the Oct-Dec quarter

BSE
BSE
Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 9:56 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Auto majors Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors will be among 80 companies scheduled to release their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Wednesday.
 
Adani Power, Ambuja Cements, Welspun Enterprises, and Voltas are also among major companies set to release their Q3 reports today.  
 

Maruti Suzuki Q3 preview

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest automobile manufacturer, is expected to report a robust performance in Q3FY25. Analysts are predicting a significant 17.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in revenue, amounting to Rs 39,068.3 crore. This growth is largely attributed to a 4 per cent rise in the production of passenger vehicles (PVs) and a growing trend of premiumisation within its product offerings.  
 

Tata Motors Q3 preview

Tata Motors is forecast to report a mixed performance across its segments for Q3FY25. The company’s consolidated revenue is expected to be between Rs 1,12,248 crore and Rs 1,18,340 crore, reflecting a modest growth of 1.5 per cent to 7 per cent Y-o-Y. This growth is largely driven by strength in its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) division and the India passenger vehicle (PV) segment. However, the company’s profitability may face some headwinds.

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 250 pts higher at 76,150; IT up 2%, Auto, Metal, Cons Dur, Realty gain 1%

Buy or Sell? This MNC FMCG stock trades at 7-yr support; can fall up to 22%

Market Today: Maruti, TaMo Q3; Nasdaq; FIIs; Denta Water, Dr Agarwal's IPOs

Cipla Q3 result: PAT soars 48.7% to Rs 1,570.5 cr , revenue grows 7.1%

Bajaj Auto Q3 FY25 results: Net profit rises 8% to Rs 2,196 crore

 

Auto sector Q3 highlights

On Tuesday, Hyundai Motor India, the country’s second-largest carmaker, reported a decline in its consolidated net profit for Q3FY25. The company posted a 19 per cent Y-o-Y drop in net profit, which it attributed to subdued domestic demand and the impact of geopolitical factors affecting export markets. 
 
Although the company faced a decline in volumes for the quarter, Hyundai remains optimistic about a rebound in demand. It expects low single-digit growth in the fourth quarter, as the market conditions are anticipated to improve. 
 
Meanwhile, TVS Motor Company, a key player in the two-wheeler segment, has reported a strong Q3FY25, with a 20 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consolidated net profit. The company’s net profit surged to Rs 609.35 crore for the December quarter, up from Rs 509.61 crore during the same period last year. This growth was primarily driven by higher sales, reflecting strong demand for its products across various categories.

Market review

India's benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended Tuesday on a positive note, continuing their upward momentum from earlier in the week.  
 
As global cues turned positive, both indices opened on a strong note on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex rose by 272 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 76,173.41, while the Nifty50 climbed 70.95 points, or 0.31 per cent, to reach 23,028.20. The opening reflects optimism in the market, with investors reacting positively to improving global conditions.
 
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
 
Investors are closely monitoring the December quarter earnings reports for insights into the economy's growth outlook, while also looking ahead to potential measures in the 2025-26 Budget aimed at boosting domestic consumption and economic activity amid ongoing challenges. 
 
Follow the latest updates on Union Budget 2025: Budget 2025 
 
List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Jan 29 
  1. 3i Infotech Ltd
  2. Aarti Drugs Ltd
  3. A B Infrabuild Ltd
  4. Acme Solar Holdings Ltd
  5. Adani Power Ltd
  6. Ambuja Cements Ltd
  7. Apt Packaging Ltd
  8. Archidply Industries Ltd
  9. Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd
  10. Asahi India Glass Ltd
  11. ASK Automotive Ltd
  12. Bajaj Finance Ltd
  13. Bansal Wire Industries Ltd
  14. Banswara Syntex Ltd
  15. Blue Dart Express Ltd
  16. Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd
  17. Blue Star Ltd
  18. Brigade Enterprises Ltd
  19. Computer Age Management Services Ltd
  20. Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd
  21. CarTrade Tech Ltd
  22. Chalet Hotels Ltd
  23. Choice International Ltd
  24. Craftsman Automation Ltd
  25. Datamatics Global Services Ltd
  26. Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd
  27. Deepak Spinners Ltd
  28. eClerx Services Ltd
  29. Filatex India Ltd
  30. Fino Payments Bank Ltd
  31. Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
  32. Gabriel India Ltd
  33. Glance Finance Ltd
  34. GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd
  35. Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd
  36. Haryana Capfin Ltd
  37. Heubach Colorants India Ltd
  38. Hindustan Motors Ltd
  39. IFB Agro Industries Ltd
  40. Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd
  41. Indian Bank
  42. JBM Auto Ltd
  43. JK Paper Ltd
  44. Jindal Stainless Ltd
  45. Jindal Worldwide Ltd
  46. KPIT Technologies Ltd
  47. Krettos Systems Ltd
  48. Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd
  49. Likhami Consulting Ltd
  50. Lykis Ltd
  51. Makers Laboratories Ltd
  52. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
  53. MAS Financial Services Ltd
  54. Menon Pistons Ltd
  55. Modern Woollens Ltd
  56. National Plastic Industries Ltd
  57. Oil Country Tubular Ltd
  58. Okay Play India Ltd
  59. Olectra Greentech Ltd
  60. One Source Ideas Venture Ltd
  61. Orient Electric Ltd
  62. Overseas Synthetics Ltd
  63. ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd
  64. Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd
  65. Quess Corp Ltd
  66. Radico Khaitan Ltd
  67. Ram Ratna Wires Ltd
  68. Rane Engine Valve Ltd
  69. Raymond Ltd
  70. RBA Holdings Ltd
  71. Sah Polymers Ltd
  72. Samhi Hotels Ltd
  73. Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd
  74. Shyamkamal Investments Ltd
  75. SMC Global Securities Ltd
  76. S N Industries Ltd
  77. S R Industries Ltd
  78. SRF Ltd
  79. Standard Packaging Ltd
  80. Starteck Finance Ltd
  81. Suditi Industries Ltd
  82. SW Investments Ltd
  83. Tata Motors Ltd
  84. TeamLease Services Ltd
  85. Techcon Ltd
  86. Techindia Nirman Ltd
  87. Tilak Ventures Ltd
  88. Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd
  89. Transoceanic Properties Ltd
  90. Usha Martin Ltd
  91. Vaibhav Global Ltd
  92. Voltas Ltd
  93. Vardhman Special Steels Ltd
  94. Welspun Enterprises Ltd
  95. Welspun Investments and Commercials Ltd
  96. Westlife Development Ltd
  97. Zandu Realty Ltd
   
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Not expecting higher slippages from unsecured book: Federal Bank ED

Premium

Union Bank's credit to grow at lower end of guidance band: MD & CEO

Sebi rejects Digvijay Gaekwad's plea for Religare Enterprises open offer

HDFC Securities, KFin Tech tie up to boost NPS adoption among subscribers

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto completes reverse flip from Singapore to India

Topics :Q3 resultsBS Web ReportsBSEMaruti SuzukiTata MotorsAdani PowerAmbuja Cement

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story