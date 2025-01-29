Q3 results Jan 29: Maruti, Tata Motors, Adani Power to post earnings today
Q3FY25 company results, January 29: Ambuja Cements, JK Paper, Bajaj Finance, Jindal Stainless, Hindustan Motors will be among 97 companies to release their reports for the Oct-Dec quarterVasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Auto majors Maruti Suzuki and Tata Motors will be among 80 companies scheduled to release their earnings report for the third quarter (Q3) of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Wednesday.
Adani Power, Ambuja Cements, Welspun Enterprises, and Voltas are also among major companies set to release their Q3 reports today.
Maruti Suzuki Q3 preview
Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest automobile manufacturer, is expected to report a robust performance in Q3FY25. Analysts are predicting a significant 17.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in revenue, amounting to Rs 39,068.3 crore. This growth is largely attributed to a 4 per cent rise in the production of passenger vehicles (PVs) and a growing trend of premiumisation within its product offerings.
Tata Motors Q3 preview
Tata Motors is forecast to report a mixed performance across its segments for Q3FY25. The company’s consolidated revenue is expected to be between Rs 1,12,248 crore and Rs 1,18,340 crore, reflecting a modest growth of 1.5 per cent to 7 per cent Y-o-Y. This growth is largely driven by strength in its Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) division and the India passenger vehicle (PV) segment. However, the company’s profitability may face some headwinds.
Auto sector Q3 highlights
On Tuesday, Hyundai Motor India, the country’s second-largest carmaker, reported a decline in its consolidated net profit for Q3FY25. The company posted a 19 per cent Y-o-Y drop in net profit, which it attributed to subdued domestic demand and the impact of geopolitical factors affecting export markets.
Although the company faced a decline in volumes for the quarter, Hyundai remains optimistic about a rebound in demand. It expects low single-digit growth in the fourth quarter, as the market conditions are anticipated to improve.
Meanwhile, TVS Motor Company, a key player in the two-wheeler segment, has reported a strong Q3FY25, with a 20 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consolidated net profit. The company’s net profit surged to Rs 609.35 crore for the December quarter, up from Rs 509.61 crore during the same period last year. This growth was primarily driven by higher sales, reflecting strong demand for its products across various categories.
Market review
India's benchmark equity indices, the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50, ended Tuesday on a positive note, continuing their upward momentum from earlier in the week.
As global cues turned positive, both indices opened on a strong note on Wednesday. The BSE Sensex rose by 272 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 76,173.41, while the Nifty50 climbed 70.95 points, or 0.31 per cent, to reach 23,028.20. The opening reflects optimism in the market, with investors reacting positively to improving global conditions.
Investors are closely monitoring the December quarter earnings reports for insights into the economy's growth outlook, while also looking ahead to potential measures in the 2025-26 Budget aimed at boosting domestic consumption and economic activity amid ongoing challenges.
List of firms releasing Q3 FY25 results on Jan 29
- 3i Infotech Ltd
- Aarti Drugs Ltd
- A B Infrabuild Ltd
- Acme Solar Holdings Ltd
- Adani Power Ltd
- Ambuja Cements Ltd
- Apt Packaging Ltd
- Archidply Industries Ltd
- Arvind SmartSpaces Ltd
- Asahi India Glass Ltd
- ASK Automotive Ltd
- Bajaj Finance Ltd
- Bansal Wire Industries Ltd
- Banswara Syntex Ltd
- Blue Dart Express Ltd
- Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd
- Blue Star Ltd
- Brigade Enterprises Ltd
- Computer Age Management Services Ltd
- Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd
- CarTrade Tech Ltd
- Chalet Hotels Ltd
- Choice International Ltd
- Craftsman Automation Ltd
- Datamatics Global Services Ltd
- Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd
- Deepak Spinners Ltd
- eClerx Services Ltd
- Filatex India Ltd
- Fino Payments Bank Ltd
- Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
- Gabriel India Ltd
- Glance Finance Ltd
- GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd
- Gujarat Poly Electronics Ltd
- Haryana Capfin Ltd
- Heubach Colorants India Ltd
- Hindustan Motors Ltd
- IFB Agro Industries Ltd
- Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys Ltd
- Indian Bank
- JBM Auto Ltd
- JK Paper Ltd
- Jindal Stainless Ltd
- Jindal Worldwide Ltd
- KPIT Technologies Ltd
- Krettos Systems Ltd
- Kernex Microsystems (India) Ltd
- Likhami Consulting Ltd
- Lykis Ltd
- Makers Laboratories Ltd
- Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
- MAS Financial Services Ltd
- Menon Pistons Ltd
- Modern Woollens Ltd
- National Plastic Industries Ltd
- Oil Country Tubular Ltd
- Okay Play India Ltd
- Olectra Greentech Ltd
- One Source Ideas Venture Ltd
- Orient Electric Ltd
- Overseas Synthetics Ltd
- ABB Power Products and Systems India Ltd
- Pressure Sensitive Systems (India) Ltd
- Quess Corp Ltd
- Radico Khaitan Ltd
- Ram Ratna Wires Ltd
- Rane Engine Valve Ltd
- Raymond Ltd
- RBA Holdings Ltd
- Sah Polymers Ltd
- Samhi Hotels Ltd
- Shree Hanuman Sugar & Industries Ltd
- Shyamkamal Investments Ltd
- SMC Global Securities Ltd
- S N Industries Ltd
- S R Industries Ltd
- SRF Ltd
- Standard Packaging Ltd
- Starteck Finance Ltd
- Suditi Industries Ltd
- SW Investments Ltd
- Tata Motors Ltd
- TeamLease Services Ltd
- Techcon Ltd
- Techindia Nirman Ltd
- Tilak Ventures Ltd
- Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd
- Transoceanic Properties Ltd
- Usha Martin Ltd
- Vaibhav Global Ltd
- Voltas Ltd
- Vardhman Special Steels Ltd
- Welspun Enterprises Ltd
- Welspun Investments and Commercials Ltd
- Westlife Development Ltd
- Zandu Realty Ltd