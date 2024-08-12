Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / Dhanlaxmi Bank Q1 results: Total income down at Rs 338 cr, loss at Rs 8 cr

Dhanlaxmi Bank Q1 results: Total income down at Rs 338 cr, loss at Rs 8 cr

The bank's total income declined to Rs 338 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 341 crore in the same period a year ago, Dhanlaxmi Bank said in a regulatory filing

Dhanlaxmi Bank
During the quarter the bank earned interest income of Rs 306 crore.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 4:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Dhanlaxmi Bank on Monday reported a loss of Rs 8 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year.

Against this, the bank had earned a net profit of Rs 28 crore in the April-June quarter of FY24.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The bank's total income declined to Rs 338 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 341 crore in the same period a year ago, Dhanlaxmi Bank said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter the bank earned interest income of Rs 306 crore as against Rs 289 crore in the same period a year ago.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) of the total advances declined to 4.04 per cent in the first quarter from 5.21 per cent at June-end last year.

However, net NPAs rose to 1.26 per cent in June 2024 against 1.09 per cent same period a year ago.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Dhanlaxmi Bank appoints Ajith Kumar KK as MD & CEO for 3-year tenure

Raising capital may be priority for incoming Dhanlaxmi Bank's CEO

Housing.com's parent REA India's revenue rises 31% to Rs 563 crore in FY24

REA India FY24 results: Revenue up 31% at Rs 563 cr on strong demand

Kinetic Green secures $25 million investment from Greater Pacific Capital

Topics :Dhanlaxmi BankQ1 resultsIndian banking sector

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story