Dhanlaxmi Bank Q1 results: Total income down at Rs 338 cr, loss at Rs 8 cr

Dhanlaxmi Bank on Monday reported a loss of Rs 8 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year.

Against this, the bank had earned a net profit of Rs 28 crore in the April-June quarter of FY24.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The bank's total income declined to Rs 338 crore in the first quarter as against Rs 341 crore in the same period a year ago, Dhanlaxmi Bank said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter the bank earned interest income of Rs 306 crore as against Rs 289 crore in the same period a year ago.