Nalco Q1 results: PAT up 76% at Rs 588 cr, total income at Rs 2,916 cr

State-owned Nalco on Monday reported a 76.3 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 588.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024.

The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 333.76 crore in the year-ago period, National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) said in an exchange filing.

However, the consolidated income of the company during April-June period declined to Rs 2,916.62 crore from Rs 3,226.88 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The board has recommended final dividend of Rs 2 per share for 2023-24, subject to the approval of shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting.