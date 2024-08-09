GE Power India Q1 results: Net loss down at Rs 9.53 cr, revenue Rs 465 cr

GE Power India on Friday reported a narrowing of its consolidated loss to Rs 9.53 cr in the June 2024 quarter.
The company suffered a consolidated net loss of Rs 135.79 cr in the quarter ended on June 30, 2023, according to a regulatory filing.
Total income rose to Rs 465.80 cr in the quarter from Rs 440.28 cr in the same period a year ago.
The Quarter Ended (QE) with an order backlog of Rs 3,917 cr up by 15.8 per cent compared to Rs 3,382.3 cr during the quarter ended in June 2023.
The first quarter of the financial year 2024-25 started on a positive note with GE Power India's strategy translating into orders and favourable sales mix, Prashant Jain, Managing Director at GE Power India, said in the filing.
GE Power India Ltd (GEPIL) is a leading player in the Indian power generation equipment market.