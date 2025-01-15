HDFC Life Q3 results: PAT up 14% at Rs 415 cr, income down at Rs 16,914 cr

HDFC Life on Wednesday reported a 14 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 415 crore in the December quarter.

The private sector insurer's profit stood at Rs 365 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC Life said in a regulatory filing.

However, total income declined to Rs 16,914 crore in the latest quarter from Rs 26,694 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's solvency ratio also declined to 188 per cent from 190 per cent as on December 31, 2023 as against the regulatory requirement of 150 per cent.

For the nine-month period ended December, the life insurer posted a profit of Rs 1,326 crore as against Rs 1,157 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.