Kalyan Jewellers Q2 results: Net profit declines 3% to Rs 130 crore

The company's PAT stood at Rs 134.87 crore in the year-ago period, Kalyan Jewellers said in a regulatory filing

Kalyan Jewellers
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 4:13 PM IST
Jewellery retailer Kalyan Jewellers on Tuesday reported a 3.37 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 130.32 crore during the September quarter.

The company's PAT stood at Rs 134.87 crore in the year-ago period, Kalyan Jewellers said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations of the company witnessed a 37.39 per cent growth during the quarter under review at Rs 6,065.48 crore compared to Rs 4,414.53 crore in the same period of the previous year.

The company said there was a one-time loss of Rs 69 crore due to reduction in customs duty in India during the second quarter of FY25.

"We are extremely excited with the way the current year has progressed thus far, despite volatile gold prices and the ongoing quarter is also witnessing robust footfalls. We are upbeat about the ongoing wedding season across the country and hope to end the calendar year on a very strong note," Kalyan Jewellers India Executive Director Ramesh Kalyanaraman said.

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

