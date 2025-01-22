Polycab India Q3 results: Profit rises 10.8% at Rs 457 cr, revenue up 20%

Wires, cables and fast moving electric goods maker Polycab India Ltd on Wednesday reported an 10.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 457.56 crore in the quarter that ended on December 31, 2024, backed by higher sales.

In the same period last financial year, the cable maker posted a consolidated profit of Rs 412.85 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In Q3 FY25 , the consolidated revenue from operation saw an increase of 20.41 per cent stood at Rs 5,226.06 crore against Rs 4,340.47 crore in Q3FY24.

Total expenses rose 19.90 per cent at Rs 4,634.5 crore as compared to Rs 3,865.06 crore in the year-ago period.

In Q3FY25, Polycab's wires and cables segment clocked revenue of Rs 4,384.63 crore, up from Rs 3,904.1 crore in the same period last fiscal, the company said.

FMEG (fast moving electric goods) had a revenue of Rs 423.18 crore over Rs 296.18 crore in the year-ago period, it added