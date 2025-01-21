Dalmia Bharat Q3FY25 results: Net profit falls 77% to Rs 61 crore

Dalmia Bharat (Cement) reported a 77 per cent drop in net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) in the October–December 2024 period (Q3FY25), as sales volumes and revenue declined due to weak demand.

For the quarter under review, the cement maker reported a net profit of Rs 61 crore, down from Rs 263 crore reported a year earlier. Revenue from operations in the same period dipped 11.7 per cent to Rs 3,181 crore from a year ago. Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) also fell 34.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 511 crore, the company said.

Dharmender Tuteja, chief financial officer, Dalmia Bharat, noted, “Cement demand growth in Q3 fell short of our earlier expectations. Our volumes de-grew by 2 per cent Y-o-Y, while Ebitda fell 34.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 511 crore due to persistent softness in cement prices.”

Cement volumes for the quarter under review declined 2 per cent to 6.7 million tonnes from a year ago. At Rs 765 per tonne, Dalmia’s Ebitda per tonne for the December-ended quarter also dropped 33.1 per cent from a year earlier.

Commenting on the slump in demand, Puneet Dalmia, managing director and chief executive officer of Dalmia Bharat Limited, said, “After multiple years of high growth, India witnessed a slightly slow start to the year, but the government's continuous focus on investment-led growth coupled with strong structural growth drivers underpin my confidence in a rebound of the Indian economy.”

He added that the company’s capacity expansion plans are on track, with plans to reach 49.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) by the end of this year. The company currently operates a capacity of 46.6 MTPA.

On the outlook for the next quarter, Tuteja added, “With demand now gaining traction and prices showing signs of optimism, we are confident about a stronger performance in the upcoming quarters.”