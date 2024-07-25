Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / Results / United Breweries Q1 results: Net profit rises 27.5% to Rs 173.8 cr

United Breweries Q1 results: Net profit rises 27.5% to Rs 173.8 cr

UBL's total income increased 10.75% in the June quarter to Rs 5,818.63 crore

United Breweries kingfisher
United Breweries
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 10:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Beer maker United Breweries Ltd, controlled by Dutch multinational brewing company Heineken NV, on Thursday reported a 27.47 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 173.80 crore for the first quarter ended on June 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 136.34 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from United Breweries Ltd (UBL).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

UBL's revenue from operations rose 10.83 per cent to Rs 5,811.28 crore during the quarter under review. It was Rs 5,243.01 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Gross profit improvement was driven by volume and price mix, according to an earnings statement.

UBL's gross profit margin improved by 247 bps against the previous year, it added.

The increase in net sales in Q1 is "driven by 5 per cent volume growth, led by 44 per cent growth in the premium segment, further fuelled by pricing," it said.

More From This Section

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Q1 result: Profit jumps 52% to Rs 1,021 cr

UTI AMC Q1 result: PAT rises 9% to Rs 254 cr, total revenue from ops up 13%

Airtel Africa's net profit down to $7 million in first quarter of FY25

Ashok Leyland Q1 FY25 results: Net profit declines 6% to Rs 509 crore

Tech Mahindra Q1 FY25 results: Net profit rises 23% to Rs 851 crore

"Within the segment, we see strong growth for Kingfisher Ultra and Kingfisher Ultra Max and we continue to drive premium volume growth. We continue to invest behind our brands and capabilities in combination with revenue management and cost initiatives," said UBL.

Its total expenses in the June quarter stood at Rs 5,585.19 crore, up 10 per cent.

UBL's total income increased 10.75 per cent in the June quarter to Rs 5,818.63 crore.

In the quarter, UBL invested Rs 47 crore on Capex, primarily in supply chain initiatives to cater for future growth.

Over the outlook, it said: "We remain optimistic about the industry's long-term growth potential, driven by increasing disposable income, favourable demographics & premiumisation".

Share of United Breweries Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 2,107.75 on BSE, up 4.26 per cent.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

United Breweries eyes strong growth in the premium beer segment

Alcoholic beverages shares in demand; Tilaknagar up 14%; USL hits new high

Dr Reddy's, Pidilite, UB, HZL, Voltas among six stocks to watch today

United Breweries Q4 results: Net profit jumps 5-fold to Rs 80.15 crore

United Breweries surges 10% on hopes of healthy revenue in March quarter

Topics :United BreweriesQ1 results

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story