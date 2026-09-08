GalaxEye becomes first startup to win US patent for satellite imaging tech

“This is not just a patent for us. This is an invention—an invention that came out of India. For decades, India has demonstrated that it can manufacture world-class technology. What is changing now is that India is beginning to invent technologies that the world has not seen before. GalaxEye leads that race in space. We are building global-first technology truly in India—not importing it, not adapting it, but inventing it here, engineering it here and taking it to the world. The fact that this invention is now protected in the United States is a powerful validation of what Indian deep-tech companies can create," said Suyash Singh, Founder and chief executive officer, GalaxEye