Companies are also evaluating an additional cost squeeze, with the rising cost of servers and technology potentially affecting broader ambitions around AI-driven revenue.
“What is happening in the industry is, because of the demand on memory and so on, the cost of servers is actually going up. So now, how that will translate into cloud costs and so on, is yet to play out, because there is a lag. Many of them would have procured servers. The retail cost has suddenly gone up. This will play out over time,” a technology chief at a large payments company said.
To level the playing field in the interim, companies are therefore taking a cautious approach to pricing.