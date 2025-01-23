VuNet Systems secures Rs 60 crore in Series B to drive global expansion

VuNet Systems, a provider of AI-based business journey observability, said it has raised Rs 60 crore in Series B round. It was led by Pravega Ventures with investment from Kotak Securities Limited (KSL) and saw participation from all existing investors: Mela Ventures, Athera Venture Partners (formerly Inventus India), Dallas Venture Capital, and TVS Capital Funds.

VuNet Systems was co-founded by Ashwin Ramachandran, Bharat Joshi, and Jithesh Kaveetil, each bringing over 25 years of experience in creating deep tech enterprise products for global markets.

VuNet’s platform specializes in 'Observability for Business Journeys’, bringing a unique and clear shift in the monitoring of IT and complex digital ecosystems. The platform links IT performance directly to business impact, unifying business, product and IT teams. This enhances transparency, eliminates silos, and streamlines accountability within the enterprise. Today, several large financial institutions gain real-time visibility into their payments, lending, and other critical journeys, to the tune of over 20 billion transactions per month.

“This funding milestone marks a step forward as we expand globally and pioneer a new category of business journey observability,” said Ashwin Ramachandran, Co-founder and CEO of VuNet Systems. “By further integrating advanced AI, including GenAI, across all workflows of our platform—from data ingestion to actionable recommendations—we are enabling clients to gain deeper insights and deliver superior customer experiences.

A Spokesperson for Pravega Ventures, said, VuNet’s solution is critical to India's payment infrastructure, serving as a backbone for financial institutions across the country.

Shripal Shah, MD and CEO, Kotak Securities, said VuNet has a proven track record in delivering real-time visibility and actionable insights using advanced technologies like big data and machine learning.

According to Gartner, the IT Operations Management market represents a $81 billion opportunity by 2027. This growth is driven by the rising complexity of IT environments and the need to manage intricate digital ecosystems across hybrid clouds, ensuring system reliability, and enhancing customer experiences. In the financial services sector, Business Observability is increasingly being adopted to provide comprehensive visibility across operations, enabling faster decision-making and improved system uptime.

VuNet said observability is today not just “monitoring, observing and alerting in silos, but involves leveraging advanced AI and correlation engines. The aim is to provide a holistic view of the IT landscape, spanning the enterprise and beyond its boundaries”.