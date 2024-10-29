Aayush Wellness Limited Rewards Shareholders with a 1:2 Bonus Issue

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 29: Aayush Wellness Limited, a key player in health-focused consumer products, has announced a significant reward for its shareholders through a 1:2 bonus issue. This decision, providing one additional equity share for every two shares held, demonstrates the company's dedication to creating value and rewarding shareholders. The Board approved this initiative in its recent meeting on October 29, 2024, further enhancing market accessibility to its shares and underscoring the company's robust growth trajectory.

The bonus issue represents both appreciation and a strategic approach aimed at boosting liquidity and attracting new investors as the company prepares for its next growth phase. To support these initiatives, Aayush Wellness Limited will raise its authorised share capital from Rs. 7 crore to Rs. 9 crore, pending shareholder approval. This capital increase will facilitate the company's planned expansion initiatives, establishing a strong foundation for the future while enhancing value for existing shareholders.

Upcoming Rights Issue to Bolster Expansion Plans

Alongside the bonus issue, Aayush Wellness Limited is set to launch a rights issue, enabling eligible shareholders to further invest in the company's expansion plans. The funds raised through this rights issue will support ongoing projects, foster innovation, and broaden the company's footprint in the health and wellness market. This initiative allows shareholders to play a deeper role in the company's growth while reinforcing its financial base to propel ambitious plans forward.

Introduction of Rs. 10 Herbal Pan Masala Sachets to Address Demand for Healthier, Affordable Alternatives

Concurrently, Aayush Wellness Limited has launched Rs. 10 sachets of its herbal pan masala product, responding to the rising consumer demand for affordable and healthier options. This budget-friendly launch is especially designed for financially disadvantaged communities seeking safer, high-quality alternatives to traditional pan masala products. With three flavour options--Pan Masala, Herbal, and Mint--the new sachets are set to disrupt the Rs. 43,410.2 crore pan masala market, offering a wellness-focused option that aligns with evolving consumer priorities.

"Our new Rs. 10 Herbal Pan Masala sachets reflect our commitment to making wellness accessible for everyone," said Naveenakumar Kunjaru, Managing Director of Aayush Wellness Limited. "We are dedicated to providing quality alternatives to traditional products, empowering consumers to make healthier choices without stretching their budgets."

The launch has generated considerable interest among distributors, particularly in high-consumption regions like Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh. The favorable response underscores the strong potential for nationwide expansion, supporting the company's mission to promote wellness across diverse demographics, with products that are both financially accessible and aligned with health considerations.

About Aayush Wellness Limited

Founded in 1989, Aayush Wellness Limited, formerly known as Aayush Food and Herbs Limited, has established itself as a pioneer in the wellness industry. With a legacy of prioritizing innovation and quality, the company holds ISO 9001 and 22000 certifications. Committed to delivering health-conscious products that meet evolving consumer preferences, Aayush Wellness continues to expand its portfolio and market reach, championing wellness across diverse communities and striving to improve the quality of life for its consumers.

By balancing traditional wellness principles with modern innovation, Aayush Wellness Limited stands at the forefront of the health and wellness sector, offering products that meet the growing demand for safer, more affordable options. Through initiatives like the bonus issue and new product launches, Aayush Wellness is not only rewarding its shareholders but is also committed to broadening its impact and fostering healthier choices across India.

For additional information, visit www.aayushwellness.com.

Aayush Wellness Limited's recent initiatives underscore a balanced approach to shareholder reward and community wellness, highlighting its dedication to creating enduring value.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)