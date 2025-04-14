LSG vs CSK LIVE SCORE UPDATES IPL 2025: Chennai in dire need of a win,Toss at 7 PM IST
Despite the poor form, one thing CSK still possess is unmatched fan support. No matter the venue, seas of yellow fill the stands, drawn by the aura of MS Dhoni.
Shashwat Nishant Mumbai
Match numer 30 of the IPL 2025 will witness Lucknow Super Giants host Chennai Super Kings at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow tonight.
Chennai Super Kings find themselves in a worrying slump in IPL 2025, enduring a five-match losing streak that’s left fans disheartened. The five-time champions have looked like a shadow of their former selves, particularly with the bat. Their fragile batting lineup has failed repeatedly, unable to post or chase down competitive totals.
CSK have chased in five games this season and fallen short by 10 or more runs in four of those attempts. Their sole outing batting first resulted in a dismal 103/9 at Chepauk — a rare collapse on home turf.
Despite the poor form, one thing CSK still possess is unmatched fan support. No matter the venue, seas of yellow fill the stands, drawn by the aura of MS Dhoni. And if any team knows that well, it’s Lucknow Super Giants.
IPL 2025: LSG vs CSK playing 11
Lucknow Super Giants playing 11 (probables): Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), Himmat Singh, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
Impact players:Ayush Badoni, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Matthew Breetzke, Shamar Joseph
Chennai Super Kings playing 11 (probables): Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed
Impact subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Jamie Overton, Deepak Hooda, Shaik Rasheed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti
LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 live toss:
The coin toss between Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant and Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni will take place at 7:00 PM IST today.
LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 live telecast:
The live telecast of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL match will be available on the Star Sports Network. Star Sports 1 HD/SD will provide live English commentary.
LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 live streaming:
The live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Check full updates of LSG vs CSK IPL 2025 match here.
6:26 PM
IPL 2025 | LSG vs CSK LIVE UPDATES: LSG vary off CSK spinners for Ekana contest!
With LSG's home ground aiding the bowlers, their batters would have to be vary of the CSK spinners, especially Noor Ahmed who is topping the wicket taking charts at the moment.
6:16 PM
IPL 2025 | LSG vs CSK LIVE UPDATES: Can Dhoni help CSK get a comeback win?
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2025 match between LSG and CSK at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Dhoni and co. are in dire need of a win at the moment and have to try and get those 2 points away from home as they face Rishabh Pant and co. tonight. Action to begin at 7:30 PM IST
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 6:14 PM IST