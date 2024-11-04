Aayush Wellness rewards Shareholders with Bonus Shares and Rights Issue

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 4: Aayush Wellness Limited (BSE - 539528), India's smart nutrition company has declared a bonus issue 1,62,25,000 equity shareholders in the ration of 1:2 i.e shareholders will receive 1 bonus equity share for every 2 equity shares held on the record date. At the CMP of Rs. 104.28 per share this translates into Rs.169,19,43,000/- (Rupees One Hundred and Sixty-Nine Crores Nineteen Lakhs Forty-Three Thousand only) reward being distributed to shareholders through this bonus issue.

Aayush Wellness (AWL) has also announced fund raising of up to Rs. 49,90 Crores through Rights Issue for funding its expansion and business acquisitions. This will be a great opportunity for the shares to acquire more shares at a discounted price.

The price of the shares of Aayush Wellness has seen a phenomenal rise in the last 18 months wherein the stock has risen from Rs. 1.95 on April 05, 2023 to Rs. 104.28 on October 30, 2024 a whopping 5247.69% increase. Thus, Rs. 5 lakhs invested on April 05, 2023 would worth Rs. 2.67 Crores on October 30, 2024.

In Q1FY25, company has reported its best quarterly earnings. The company achieved an impressive 6300% y-o-y topline growth and 183.56% y-o-y bottom line growth. Company's total revenue stood Rs. 1110.56 lakhs vis-a-vis Rs. 17.35 lakhs in June 2023 and profit after tax stood at Rs 25.49 lakhs, vis-a-vis Rs 8.98 lakhs in the same quarter last year. This notable growth was fueled by the successful expansion and enhancement of its product portfolio, alongside strong performance across its core business segments in the Healthcare and wellness sector.

Aayush Wellness has established itself in the health and wellness industry for over two decades. It is a smart nutrition brand with a vision to transform the life of people by proving access to high quality products and services at an affordable price. Its products range include:

* Herbal Pan Masala which is tobacco and Supari free. It is a very novel product which targets Rs. 44, 973 Crores Gutka and Pan Masala Market. However, unlike other cancer-causing products, Aayush Herbal Pan Masala is made from all herbal and ayurvedic ingredients which will improve the health of the consumers.

This tobacco-free, Supari-free, non-spiting, non-addictive Pan Masala with a familiar smell and taste is introduced to help individuals make better choices without compromising on the cultural and sensory experience traditionally associated with tobacco & pan masala.

Company has received an over whelming response for the recently launched Aayush Tobacco free Herbal Pan Masala & Gutka, a ground-breaking product designed to revolutionize the chewing habits of India's 27.49 crore Gutka and Pan Masala consumers.

Within a short span from its launch, the Company has been receiving orders for the Herbal Pan Masala from all corners of India. This Pan Masala, being a 100% natural and ayurvedic product, prioritizes consumer health and well-being by offering a gratifying taste experience. As a spit-free alternative this pan masala can play an important role in the "SWACCH BHARAT" mission.

Due to Public demand, Company also launched a Rs. 10/- sachet on October 28, 2024. These sachets will empower the financially weaker sections of the society to shun the Gutka/Pan Masala and switch to herbal and healthy options.

This new sachet will increase the market penetration and further fuel the company's growth. These sachets along with the larger packs are available on the company's website www.aayushwellness.com as well as at the nearest pan shops and grocery stores.

* Nutraceuticals Segment: Aayush Wellness has entered the US $23.8 bn nutraceutical segment by the launch of gummies. Company has launched two products Dream Sleep Gummies and Beauty Vitamins Gummies in this segment and it is expected to introduce more products in future.

* Dreamy Sleep Gummies address the sleep related challenges faced by people in today's stressful environment. The product gluten free and 100% vegan, meticulously formulated to promote better sleep. It also contains melatonin, L-Tryptophan, Chamomile, Tagar and Brahmi helps regulate sleep cycle, reduce stress and improve sleep depth.

* Beauty Vitamins Gummies is the company's first product in the US $ 28.9 billion beauty and personal care segment. Formulated by combining essential vitamins and natural extracts, these Gummies repairs skin damage, improves skin hydration, nourishes hair, reduces hair fall and leads to glowing skin. Aayush Wellness addresses these widespread nutritional deficiencies with Aayush Beauty Vitamins Gummies, providing a comprehensive solution for those struggling to maintain their natural beauty due to poor diet and lack of essential nutrients. The Beauty Gummies contain Glutathione, Vitamin C, Sea Buckthorn Extract, Hyaluronic Acid, Biotin and Gotu Kola to aid skin, hair and nails heath.

The Company products are widely accepted by the market and company plans to launch more high-quality products in the fast-growing nutraceuticals and herbal segments. Company is rapidly expanding in high growth segments all over India.

Further to enhance accessibility of its products and services, pan India company has introduced its new portal www.aayushwellness.com. This strategic move is designed to extend the availability of Aayush Wellness products and services to every corner of the country, ensuring that even the most remote and underserved areas can benefit from high-quality health and wellness solutions.

About Aayush Wellness Limited:

Aayush Wellness Limited [BSE scrip code: 539528], ISO 9000 and 22000 certified company established in 1989 is a pioneering name in health and wellness solutions, dedicated to offering products that merge wellbeing with innovation. With a steadfast commitment to quality and consumer well-being, Aayush Wellness continues to lead the industry in promoting healthier lifestyle choices through its diverse range of wellness products. For more information,

www.aayushwellness.com

