American India Foundation Trust and HDFC Parivartan Hand Over Learning Resource Centers, Driving Educational Change in Odisha

BusinessWire India Balangir (Odisha) [Inda], October 1: American India Foundation Trust (AIFT), catalyzing social and economic change in India for the past 23 years, in partnership with HDFC Bank celebrates the handover of their coveted Learning Resource Centers (LRC) to the community and the local administration in Balangir, Odisha. The event presided over by Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, and Smt. Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, Member of Parliament, Balangir, Odisha, highlights the deep commitment of HDFC Bank and AIFT to driving sustainable, scalable, and community-owned educational transformation in the state. Launched in 2021, the wildly successful HDFC Parivartan Project worked to overcome the crude learning losses accrued due to COVID-19. As schools shuttered in a bid to curb the virus's spread, 320 million Indian students faced an unprecedented disruption in their academic journeys, with the school bells silenced for over 500 days. The learning loss was particularly severe for the marginalized and tribal communities and for those from rural areas or lower-income families.

To confront this crisis head-on, HDFC Parivartan joined forces with AIFT's Learning and Migration Program (LAMP), to create the Learning Continuum Program (LCP). This innovative program, designed to rejuvenate education in Balangir (Odisha), and East Singhbhum (Jharkhand), helped students recover from pandemic-induced setbacks and exacerbated educational disparities, impacting 506,340 children, and 29,700 community members across 4200+ schools in Odisha and Jharkhand over the last 3 years.

The project has revitalized education by establishing 72 Learning Resource Centers (LRCs), complemented by 504 Spoke Schools and 3669 Model School Partnerships, focusing on foundational literacy, numeracy, and social-emotional learning. The LRCs provide personalized remedial support tailored to children's unique learning needs through visual, auditory, tactile, and kinesthetic methods, boosting literacy, technology, and social skills.

Lauding the initiative, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha, expressed, "Sometimes I wish I were a child and I want to come to the school and study. AIF-established LRCs have created an exceptional environment where children from even the most marginalized communities can thrive academically. Aligned with Odisha Government's vision, this initiative ensures that every child has access to the tools they need to succeed, regardless of their background."

Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, Member of Parliament, Balangir, Odisha said,"I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to HDFC Bank and the American India Foundation Trust for their unwavering commitment to this cause. The establishment of 48 Learning Resource Centers, along with Block Resource Centers and Spoke Schools in Odisha, is a testament to the power of collaboration and the dedication of all involved. These centers will continue to serve our communities for years to come, ensuring that no child is left behind."

Mr. Sundeep Mishra, HDFC Bank Branch Manager said, "As part of this commendable effort towards sustainable progress and improving educational opportunities for vulnerable communities HDFC Bank Parivartan project implemented by American India Foundation has developed 48 sustainable Learning Resource Centers (LRCs) and set up 10 Block Resource Centers across Odisha. This initiative is making sustainable progress in the lives of many."

In collaboration with the government, the project, also established 18 Block Resource Centers (BRCs) across Odisha and Jharkhand, which focus on teacher training and remedial education techniques. Over 11,140 teachers have been trained through these centers, equipping them to deliver personalized instruction and improve grade-level competencies. Additionally, the program emphasizes STEM education, providing digital and teaching resources to improve access and equity.

The handover event was attended by key representatives from HDFC Bank and AIFT, including Mr. Sundeep Mishra, Bank Manager, HDFC Bank; and Ms. Smruti Das, Regional Director (East), AIFT and Mr. Subrat Sarkar, Head Government Relations.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Smruti Das, Regional Director (East), said, "Education is not just a right, it's the single most powerful weapon we have to break the cycle of poverty and oppression. For the disenfranchised, education is the great equalizer, the foundation of dignity, empowerment, and freedom. We at AIFT are proud and thankful to walk this path of shared vision with partners like the Government of Odisha and the HDFC Bank. Through programs like these, we are not just changing individual lives; together, we are rewriting the future of entire communities."

