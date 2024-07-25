Ascend to the Fifth Dimension, The all-new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase debuts in India featuring Unparalleled Space and Luxurious Comfort

VMPL New Delhi [India], July 25: BMW India has launched the all-new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase in the country. The car can be booked at BMW dealerships across India and at www.bmw.in. Deliveries will commence from September 2024. The BMW 5 Series is at the heart of the BMW brand. Globally, it has been the market leader in the prestigious executive sedan segment for years. Around 10 million units of the 5 Series have been sold since the first generation was launched in 1972. The eighth generation of the world's most successful business sedan is more dynamic than ever, featuring a wealth of digital innovations.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "More comfortable, more digital and more dynamic, the all-new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase provides a completely new expression of modernity, presence and clarity, featuring unparalleled space and luxurious comfort. It stands for outstanding technological expertise and a progressive attitude combined with sporty, elegant design and hallmark driving pleasure. India is the first right-hand drive market in the world to introduce the all-new 5 in its long wheelbase avatar. It is tailor-made to suit the requirements of our premium clientele in India, and offers exceptional comfort and versatility for any occasion, business or personal, urban or long-distance travel."

Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the all-new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase is available exclusively as a petrol variant. The introductory ex-showroom price is:

BMW 530Li M Sport : INR 72,90,000

Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but exclude Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price is subject to change without prior notice. For further information, contact an authorised BMW dealer.

The all-new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase is available in four exciting metallic paintworks - Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, M Carbon Black and Sparkling Copper Grey. For the first time, BMW 5 Series features a fully vegan interior upholstery. The choice of dual-tone upholstery combinations includes Veganza | Copper Brown / Atlas Grey and Maritime / Black options.

Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus further reduce cost of ownership. Customers can choose from a variety of service plans according to duration and mileage. The packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work with plans Starting from 3 yrs / 40,000 kms, package extension available up to 10 yrs / 2,00,000 kms. An option to extend the warranty program up to 10 years is also available.

Thanks to BMW India Financial Services, customized and flexible financial solutions are designed as per individual requirements. Customers can experience unparalleled convenience and savings with BMW 360° Integrated offer. The purchase of the all-new BMW 5 Series can be enhanced with an extended warranty, BMW Service Inclusive package, BMW Secure package (covering the entire loan tenure) and one year vehicle insurance at a monthly instalment starting at just INR 75,555 per month. Additionally, customers can benefit from a reduced interest rate and enjoy the best-in-class buyback assurance of 72% after 3 years.

The all-new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase

The all-new BMW 5 Series evolves the character of the dynamic business sedan in an impressive fashion, bringing a new expression of modernity, presence and clarity to the established attributes and different ways of experiencing it.

The exterior of the new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase is about motion and strikingly sporty character. The car has a steeply sloping A-pillar, gently flowing roof line towards the rear and slightly sloping luggage compartment line, creating an elegant and dynamic 2.5 box design. Length: 5,165 mm, width: 2,156 mm, height: 1,518 mm and wheelbase: 3,105 mm make the all-new BMW 5 Long Wheelbase the biggest car in the segment. The BMW kidney grille, stylistically inspired by the so-called 'Sharknose' and projecting far forward, functions as the visual centre of the vehicle front. With its wide surround and BMW Iconic Glow contour line lighting, the BMW kidney grille gives the front view a distinctively dynamic and sporty appeal. The side flanks have a pronounced athletic look thanks to the two visually distinct character lines, a high shoulder line and the prominent muscular look above the rear wheel. The fixed Panoramic glass roof connects almost the entire roof surface with its dark glass surface and gives the side view a more dynamic look. The newly interpreted Hofmeister kink is shallower and broader with an elegantly embossed '5' badging. The kidney grille surround, front bumper stripes, rear bumper accents and window graphics (frame, mirror base and C-pillar trim) are available in two exclusive finishes - Titanium Bronze and Aluminium. Black side skirts, flush-mounted door openers, 5 pattern welcome carpet light and the 18-inch light alloy wheels / 19-inch M alloy wheels with tubeless tyres are further eye catchers. Adaptive LED headlights with the hallmark four-eye face with vertical strips set the scene for new, visually appealing daytime running lights. The slim LED taillights feature the hallmark L-shaped with an innovative 'twin light' design emphasizing the car's width.

The interior of the BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase creates an ideal environment for enjoying hallmark BMW driving pleasure and comfort in everyday traffic and long-distance journeys. Generous space, innovative equipment with modern functionality, and fine workmanship optimize the travelling comfort and characterize the ambience of the all-new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase as a dynamic business sedan for digital age. Comfort seats with perforated vegan leather upholstery have active seat ventilation at the front and the rear seats have an increased knee room (+71mm). Cabin temperature can be individually adjusted with Four zone air conditioning. Bowers & Wilkins Surround Sound System has an exceptional audio experience at concert hall level. Additionally, first 500 customers of the 5 will get individually customized headrest cushions in the rear.

Adopted directly from the BMW 7 Series, the driver-oriented BMW Curved Display and BMW Interaction Bar with touchscreen functionality define the revolutionary cockpit design. The BMW Curved Display consists of a 12.3-inch Information Display behind the steering wheel and a Control Display with 14.9-inch screen. They merge into a single fully digital and high- resolution display unit. The illuminated BMW Interaction Bar looks like a piece of crystal jewellery. It extends below the trim strip across the entire width of the dashboard, far into the door panels. It integrates the ambient light, AC controls and almost invisible air vents into an aesthetic experience.

The latest BMW Operating System 8.5 offers all the possibilities for interaction between occupants and the vehicle - using touch or voice. It is complemented by the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant system that adopts driver's individual habits and proactively provides useful tips on driving functions. Regular Remote Software Upgrades ensure that the car is always up to date.

MyBMW App functions include popular options for keeping an eye on the current vehicle status at all times. The innovative digital key services turn any smartphone into a car key and can be transferred up to 4 additional users, along with their personal vehicle settings. One can remotely lock/unlock and configure top speed, engine power, audio and more. Wireless Apple CarPlay® / Android Auto for smartphone opens up access to a range of functions and apps.

The new control panel on the center console has - iDrive Controller, new gear selector switch, start/stop button, My Modes buttons, volume control and buttons for controlling other vehicle functions. Additionally, CraftedClarity visually enhances the interior and consists of a handmade crystal glass element for selected controls. An interior camera can take photos and record videos including sound and also via the smartphone through the MyBMW app. Wireless mobile charging trays are integrated in the front console and rear armrest along with multiple USB-C ports.

Travel & Comfort System provides entertainment on personal devices with WiFi Hotspot using a personal e-sim. In addition, mounting options are available for tablets/personal devices to serve as rear entertainment screens.

Thanks to the unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the petrol engine melds maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the all-new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase produces an output of 190 kW / 258 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,500 - 2,500 rpm. Additionally, the engine features a 48V Electrical Motor with a power output of 11 hp and torque output of 25 Nm to achieve better efficiency and dynamics. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.5 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/h.

The 8-speed Steptronic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. Comfort Suspension gives a luxurious ride with minimum body roll giving a high degree of stability with sporty dynamics.

M Steering wheel, with a flattened bottom, has paddle shift functions. BMW My Modes (Personal, Efficient, Sport, Expressive, Relax and Digital Art) can be used to turn every journey into an individual driving experience with a combination of sound, light, temperature and seat functions to create a particular mood.

The spread of Connected Drive and Driver Assistance Systems that support comfort and safety is more extensive than ever. Standard systems include - Cruise Control, Attentiveness Assistant, Parking Assistant Professional, Comfort Access and Remote Parking via smartphone, Manoeuvring Assistant, Reverse Assistant, Lane Change Warning, Cross Traffic Warning, Front & Rear Collision Warning, Exit Warning and Active Pedestrian Protection.

BMW EfficientDynamics includes features such as 8-speed Steptronic Automatic Transmission, Auto Start-Stop, ECO PRO mode, Brake-Energy Regeneration, Electronic Power Steering, 50:50 Weight Distribution and many other innovative technologies.

BMW Safety includes eight airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer with crash sensor and child seat mounting.

