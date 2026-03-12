At AI Impact Summit 2026, Jaipur's CODE Edu Launches AI-Powered Creative Learning Platform 'EnCODE'

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 12: Jaipur-based edtech venture CODE - Centre for Originality, Design & Expression (CODE Edu) launched its AI-powered creative learning platform EnCODE at the AI Impact Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, positioning the platform as a multidisciplinary education ecosystem designed to integrate creativity and cognitive learning into mainstream higher education.

The launch formed part of a broader conversation at the summit on the future of education and the skills required for India's emerging Orange Economy, where creativity, design, culture, and technology increasingly intersect.

As part of the launch event, CODE Edu hosted a panel discussion titled "Educating for Viksit Bharat: Why Creativity, Cognition & Culture Matter," bringing together leaders from government, academia and the technology ecosystem to discuss how India's education system must evolve to prepare the workforce for a rapidly changing global economy.

The panel featured Piyush Nangru, Co-founder of Vedam School of Technology at Sunstone; Satya Narayan Meena, Additional CEO of the Government e-Marketplace (GeM); Gyan Prakash Upadhyay, Director General associated with the Ministry of Power; and Dr. Ashish Gupta, Senior Associate Professor at South Asian University. The discussion was moderated by Dr. Shweta Choudhary, Founder and Director of CODE Edu.

During the discussion, panelists emphasized that while artificial intelligence will transform industries and workflows, the next generation of talent will require strong creative, cognitive, and interdisciplinary capabilities to remain competitive in the global knowledge economy.

The newly launched EnCODE platform aims to address this shift by embedding creative learning pathways within traditional academic education. Through an AI-enabled learning ecosystem, the platform offers enrichment courses, minor programs and specialization tracks across creative domains including fashion design, textile design, interior design, product design, architecture, graphics, communication design, AVGC-XR, VFX, animation, and design thinking.

Unlike conventional edtech platforms that typically focus on individual disciplines, EnCODE is designed to bridge academic silos, enabling students from engineering, business, humanities and science backgrounds to integrate creative and design-driven thinking alongside their primary degrees.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Shweta Choudhary, Founder of CODE Edu, said the platform aims to make creative education more accessible across institutions.

"Artificial intelligence will transform how we work, but human intelligence will define how we innovate. Creativity, cognition, culture and collaboration are the capabilities that will shape the workforce of the future. Through EnCODE, we aim to democratize creative education and make design thinking accessible across disciplines and institutions," she said.

At the summit, CODE Edu also announced partnerships with Knimbus, Sunstone, New Age Academy by CTPL.io, and MEC Connect by Singularis Oman to expand interdisciplinary learning opportunities and strengthen institutional collaborations.

The platform is additionally supported by Adobe and the Interaction Design Foundation (IxDF), enabling learners to access industry-standard creative tools and global design communities.

With its AI-enabled creative pedagogy and multidisciplinary approach, EnCODE aims to contribute to developing a future-ready creative workforce aligned with India's long-term vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, where innovation, creativity, and technology play a central role in economic growth.

