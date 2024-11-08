BANF Expands Operations to Support Tire Management and Road Safety in India

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 8: BANF, a pioneer in tire sensor technology, is enhancing its focus on India to advance vehicle safety and efficiency. With operations in multiple global markets, including Sweden, Korea, China, the U.S., and India, BANF is committed to leveraging its expertise to benefit India's dynamic automotive and logistics industries.

BANF's solutions have attracted attention from key industry players. Recently, BANF was also recognized at DHL's Era of Sustainable Logistics (EoSL) event, where it ranked among the top three. This achievement highlights the growing global acknowledgment of BANF's commitment to sustainable and intelligent logistics technology.

BANF's mission centers on redefining the perception of tire management, envisioning a future where drivers question how they managed without BANF's technology. This ambition is powered by its sophisticated sensor system, which provides critical, real-time tire data to enhance vehicle safety, efficiency, and maintenance.

The core of BANF's technology lies in its intelligent sensor system, offering a comprehensive suite of data points, including tire pressure, temperature, wear depth, load, lug nut condition, wheel alignment, and road conditions. Unlike traditional sensors reliant on limited coin battery life, BANF's sensors use Resonance Charging, a wireless charging technology that ensures uninterrupted, long-term operation.

India's booming economy and expanding automotive sector present ideal conditions for BANF's growth. The country's distinctive traffic dynamics and diverse fleet ecosystem pose both challenges and opportunities for technological advancement. BANF is enthusiastic about introducing its tire sensor solutions to India's burgeoning last-mile delivery sector, projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10-12% by 2025.

While BANF continues its work with commercial vehicle manufacturers (OEMs) and long-haul truck fleets, it has strategically chosen to focus primarily on India's last-mile delivery 2-wheeler and 3-wheeler fleet market. These vehicles play a critical role in the country's logistics and delivery infrastructure, making them an ideal target for BANF's solutions to enhance safety and efficiency.

According to the World Health Organization, India accounts for approximately 11% of the world's road accident fatalities, with over 150,000 deaths reported annually. Many of these incidents are attributable to vehicle conditions, including poorly maintained tires, under-inflation, and misalignment. BANF's intelligent tire sensor system addresses these issues with predictive maintenance and real-time data, helping prevent accidents before they occur.

Fuel efficiency is another major benefit of BANF's technology. Research shows that under-inflated tires can decrease fuel efficiency by 10-15%, contributing to higher operational costs. By providing accurate, real-time tire pressure monitoring, BANF's solution can increase fuel efficiency across fleets, offering substantial cost savings to Indian operators. As India imports large amounts of fuel, these savings can also reduce the nation's environmental impact, supporting India's commitment to cut its carbon footprint by 33-35% by 2030.

Tire-related issues are one of the leading causes of vehicle breakdowns in India, costing fleet operators millions in downtime and repair expenses. BANF's intelligent tire sensors offer operators predictive maintenance data, enabling them to resolve potential tire issues before they become costly breakdowns. This proactive approach not only minimizes operational disruptions but also reduces long-term maintenance costs.

India's ongoing drive to decrease its carbon footprint and progress towards a greener future places BANF's technology as a crucial asset in helping fleets optimize fuel consumption, reduce emissions, and improve overall vehicle efficiency.

BANF's dedication to the Indian market underscores its vision of enhancing road safety, improving fuel efficiency, and contributing to India's sustainability initiatives. As India's last-mile delivery and logistics sectors continue to expand, BANF's intelligent tire sensor system stands out as an unparalleled solution to optimize fleet operations and improve road safety nationwide. With a clear focus on innovation and collaboration, BANF is well-positioned to make a lasting impact on India's roadways, fostering a safer and more efficient future.

BANF has been selected for the prestigious Global ICT Future Unicorn Fostering Program by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA), under the Ministry of Science and ICT, Government of Korea.

StartUpConnect Global - The Gain is proud to support BANF with India Launchpad in collaboration with Unicorn Incubator, South Korea, fostering innovation and cross- border entrepreneurship.

For more information, please visit: banf.ai/en.

BANF, a leader in tire sensor technology, operates in several countries and partners with notable automotive companies to deliver state-of-the-art tire management solutions.

