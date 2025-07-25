Bisleri 'Bottles for Change' Collaborates with Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25: In a significant step towards sustainable conservation, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., under its CSR initiative Bottles for Change, has partnered with Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve, Maharashtra's largest and oldest national park. The collaboration aims to promote sustainable conservation through responsible plastic waste management and community engagement within the ecologically sensitive area. The launch event was graced by Shri Anand Reddy, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Core), Shri Vivek Nathu, Assistant Conservator of Forests (Core), Shri Vishal Vaidya, Range Forest Officer (Kolara Core), Smt. Yogita Madavi, Range Forest Officer (Kolara Buffer), Smt. Shobha Koychade, Kolara Sarpanch, Shri Gajanan Guldhe, Satara Sarpanch, Shri Madhukar Jivtode, EDC President Kolara, Ms. Charul Parihar Project Manager and Mr. K. Ganesh, Director, Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International.

Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve is in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, spans a total area of 1,727 sq. km and lies approximately 150 km from Nagpur. The Reserve is divided into 12 distinct forest ranges and is renowned for its rich biodiversity, home to a wide variety of flora and fauna.

As part of the collaboration, the Bottles for Change project has been introduced in the reserve. The project includes plastic waste management initiatives that will serve as touchpoints for the large number of visitors that the Reserve draws annually. Display boards have been installed along the forest roads to educate visitors on responsible plastic disposal. Green benches upcycled from used PET bottles caps under Bisleri's 'Bench of Dreams' and plastic collection bins have also been placed to promote source segregation and ensure proper channelization of plastic waste for recycling.

Mr. K. Ganesh, Director, Sustainability & Corporate Affairs, Bisleri International, reiterated the brand's commitment to sustainability. "Our partnership with Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve is a testament to Bisleri's commitment to sustainability. Plastic waste management in the Reserve is a crucial step toward preserving biodiversity while promoting a circular economy. We sincerely appreciate the dedication of the Maharashtra Forest Department, whose efforts have made this milestone possible."

Shri Anand Reddy, Deputy Conservator of forests (Core) remarked, "Protecting wildlife is protecting our future. Wildlife conservation plays a vital role in achieving the SDGs, as safeguarding biodiversity ensures a sustainable planet, thriving ecosystems, and a future where nature and humanity coexist in harmony."

The association with Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve reinforces Bottles for Change's mission to foster a circular economy for plastics and conserve biodiversity-rich landscapes of the country.

To ensure that plastic waste is collected, segregated and sent for recycling, the company has also instituted Material Recovery Centers that are operated by local SHGs in six locations in four states including Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Sawai Madhapur (Rajasthan), Mumbai (Maharashtra) and Goa.

Bisleri remains dedicated to creating a cleaner, greener future through impactful collaborations that drive awareness and action towards sustainability.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 114 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 128 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Rev, Bisleri Spyci Jeera, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda. These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit www.bisleri.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)