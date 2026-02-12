Fractal Analytics IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date

Fractal Analytics IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for the maiden public issue of Fractal Analytics, a global enterprise AI and analytics firm, is expected to be finalised today, February 12, 2026. However, the IPO received a muted reponse from investors with an overall subscription of around 2.66 times.

According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, Fractal Analytics IPO received bids for 49.47 million shares against 18.57 million shares on offer. The portion booked for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked 4.18 times, followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs) at 1.06 times. The retail investors quota was booked 1.03 times.

Now that the subscription period has closed, investors are awaiting their allotment status, which is likely to be released later today. After the allotment is finalised, applicants will be able to view their status on the official NSE and BSE websites, as well as on the registrar’s portal, MUFG Intime India.

Steps to check Fractal Analytics IPO allotment status on BSE:

Go to the official BSE website - bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

In the Issue Type dropdown, select Equity

Choose 'Fractal Analytics' from the list of IPOs

Enter your Application Number or PAN (Permanent Account Number)

Complete the captcha verification displayed on the page

Click 'Search' to view your IPO allotment status

Steps to check Fractal Analytics IPO allotment on MUFG Intime:

Visit the MUFG Intime India IPO allotment portal - in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

From the dropdown menu, select 'Fractal Analytics' under the list of IPOs

Enter your Application Number, PAN, DP/Client ID, or Account Number/IFSC

Click Submit to view your IPO allotment status

Fractal Analytics IPO GMP

According to the sources tracking unofficial markets, the unlisted shares of Fractal Analytics were trading almost flat at ₹902 per share in the grey market, commanding a marginal premium of ₹2 compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹857 to ₹900.

Fractal Analytics IPO listing date

Fractal Analytics IPO opened for public subscription on Monday, February 9, and closed on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. After the allocation of shares, the company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the respective demat accounts. Shares of Fractal Analytics will make their debut on the exchanges on Monday, February 16, 2026.