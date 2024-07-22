Blindwink Announces The Winners Of India Business Awards 2024

VMPL New Delhi [India], July 22: Blindwink - India Business Awards 2024 honored business achievers from diverse industries with Amrita Rao as Chief Guest. Listing The Winners: 1) India's Most Innovative Complete Business Management Software Providers 2024 - ERP.BZ By ILICO SERVICES LTD 2) Outstanding Excellence In Hospitality & Customer Experience - Ilara Hotel & Spa 3) Best International Auction And Retail Marketplace For Buyers, Sellers And Vendors - BIDFE International Auctioneers Pvt Ltd 4) India Business Award For Excellence In Complete Management Consulting, Talent Acquisition & HR Solutions -- Synergy Plus Business Consulting Group 5) India's Leading Engineers & Turnkey Contractors -- Supreme Allied Services Pvt. Ltd.

6) Leading Cybersecurity And Digital Performance Company In India -- Thor Signia

7) Most Fashionable & Stylish Women Clothing Brand 2024 -- Brand Resortire

8) Best Creative & Classy Portrait Photography For Maternity & Family In Bangalore -- Alluring Lens Studios

9) Youngest Entrepreneur & Social Hero -- Mr. Azeem S Memon

10) India's Most Popular Adventure Resort For Family & Corporate Holidays 2024 -- Evergreen County

11) Consumer Choice Award for Skin Whitening Supplement - Glutachoice

12) Prataap Snacks - India's Best Snacks Company 2024

13) Best Software Architect & Visionary Entrepreneurs -- Mr. Rajasekhar Yadiki

14) Leading Manufacturers & Suppliers Of Industrial Cranes & Material Handling Equipments -- SGF FAB INDUSTRIES

15) Most Impactful Women Entrepreneur In The AI Industry -- Ms. Yugandhara Lad

16) Wildcraft - Best Outdoor Gear and Travel Accessories Company 2024

17) National Award For Outstanding Social Impact Through Transformation In Senior Living -- Cradle Of Life

18) India's Most Reliable Instant Loan Providers & Financial Solutions Providers -- CP Advisor Digital Pvt Ltd

19) India's Best Hospitality Loyalty Program Startup -- RKRM Group

20) Most Influential Techpreneur & Leader In Software Testing Services -- Frugal Testing

21) India's Leading Supermarket Consultant Service -- Hawwa Supermarket Consultant

22) Blue Heaven Cosmetics - India's Oldest & Most Trusted Cosmetics Brand

23) India's Best Play Space and Fun Entertainment Play Zone 2024 -- Jony Fun World

24) Best Bakery For Quality, Service & Innovation In Gulbarga -- AS Dessert Delight

25) Arun Ice Cream - Most Popular Ice Cream Brand 2024

26) Best Institute for K-12 Academic and Holistic Excellence -- Life Skill Learnings

27) India's Fastest Growing Transcription Companies -- EarningsScript Pvt Ltd

28) Pioneers In Unique Interior & Exterior Customised Luxury Paints & Texture Coatings -- Adora Coatings

29) India's Best Emerging & Stylish Furniture Manufacturing Company -- Aalishan Furniture and Interior

30) Best Innovative Start-up In Fleet Management & Logistics Tracking -- Logiclabs Infotronics Limited

31) Exemplary Leadership In Business Consulting -- Mr. Imran Shaikh ( Profound Consulting)

32) Shree Annapoorna Restaurant Coimbatore - Best Iconic South Indian Restaurant Chain In Tamil Nadu

33) Most Promising & Marvelous Singer & Artist -- Mr. S. Padmanaban

34) Best Training & Placements In IT Sector In India & UK -- NINE A IT SOLUTIONS

35) Innovation in Personal care - Best Woman Achiever --- Ms. Bharathi Srinivasan

36) Best Celebrity Makeup Artist & Educator --- Ms. Samiksha Bhede

37) Best Stock Market Analyst & Trading Expert -- Mr. Samarth Mishra (SMARTLABS)

38) Consumer Choice Travel Company For Best Deals & Personalized Services 2024 -- Yes Holidays

39) Best Traditional Jewelry Brand In South India -- DHWANI JEWELS

40) Best Functional & Urban Architecture For High End Corporate & Industrial Projects In Maharashtra -- Hetal Desai

41) Best Property Management Consultants In Bangalore -- HOMEAMBIT LLP

42) Best Legal Firm For Media, Films & Celebrities In South India -- SUKESH ROY Legal LLP

43) Golden Shield Award For Safety Goals In Corporate -- Mr. Biswajit Deb

44) Most Promising Construction Company 2024 -- Padma Constructions

45) India's Most Trusted Nutrition & Wellness Coach -- Mr. Samuel Reddy Chaganti

46) Industrial Electrical Equipments Manufacturing & Service Provider --- Bhavani Electrical Contracts

47) Young Dynamic Leader In Tech Solutions,CRM & Strategic Business Management -- Dr. Rishav Sharma

48) Most Impactful Corporate & Life Coach -- Ms. Shachi Maheshwari

49) India's Best Renowned Yoga Therapists & Nutritionists -- Sungrace Yoga Studio

50) Most Innovative & Creative Artist -- Art Kingdom

51) Best Quality & Commitment In All Interior Works & Furnishings In Bangalore -- Right Work Decor India Pvt Ltd

52) Most Preferred Packers & Movers Company 2024 --- Diksha Movers Pvt Ltd

53) Global Leaders & Pioneers In World Vegetable Seeds Market Innovation & Sustainable Practices -- East-West Seed India

54) Young Innovative Woman Entrepreneur For Creative Excellence In Interior Designing -- Lively Interiors Pvt Ltd

55) Young Global Indian Face In Education & Research -- Dr. Abhishek Venkteshwar, (Acharya Institute Of Technology)

56) Visionary Leader Award For Passenger Mobility Solutions In India -- Mr.Biswajit Baruah (Hive Sustainable Solutions)

57) Best Placement & Recruitment Company In Nagpur -- JK GROUP

58) Best Construction Safety Training and Placement Institution -- NASP Safety Systems India

59) India's Fastest Growing Digital Marketing & Designing Company -- Honeycomb Creative Support

60) India's First Manufactured Invisible Hinge -- Saif Metals Pvt. Ltd.

61) Best Tarot Card Reader -- Tarot by Shrutika

62) India's Leading Certified Beautician Training Academy -- Zylish Academy

63) Most Trusted , Economical & Cheapest Airlines Booking Travel Company 2024 -- Chaurasia Travel Agency Opc Pvt Ltd

64) Best Wedding Planner - South --- Simplicite

65) Most Influential Social Prime Mover Woman In Karnataka -- Ms. Lakshmi Prabhudev Jangamshetti

66) Most Innovative & Modern Construction Company In Karnataka -- Kanchika Construction Pvt Ltd

67) Pioneer In Making Dharwad Pedha -- TRU Mishra Pedha ( Mishra Food Products)

68) Best Entrepreneur Of The Year -- Mr. Rajesh T.

69) Most Inspiring Young Author, Professional Skills Trainer & Motivational Speaker -- Mr. Sushant Rajput

70) Best Dancer & Training Festival -- Ms. Heena Jain

71) Best Bharatanatyam Dancer - Natya Lalitha -- Miss Brunda Shree Rajesh

72) Best Bharatanatyam Dancer - Natya Bhairavi -- Miss Spoorthi Rajesh

73) Best Go-to-Market Solutions for Digital Businesses -- StratAnalyze -- Mr. Anupam Dasgupta

74) Outstanding Quality & Service Excellence In Ship Building & Repair -- MCI Group Of Companies

75) Best Ayurveda Panchakarma Hospital In Bangalore -- Keva Ayurveda

76) Most Preferred Interior Designers In Kolkata -- Dream Vision Idea

77) Top Election Strategist & Best Political Research Specialist -- Mr. Praveen Pullata

78) Best Business Transforming & Impactful Innovative IT & Business Solutions Providers In Gujarat -- Krazio Cloud Pvt. Ltd.

79) Best Wedding Caterer In Tamil Nadu -- RSB® Wedding Caterers

80) Innovative Digital Transformation and Adoption Strategies -- Mr. Ankur Khare

