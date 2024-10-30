Building Bridges: Indo German Summit Delegation Dinner

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 30: A high-ranking German Delegation is on a 7-day visit to India as a part of the Building Bridges Programme for investment and political collaboration. An Indo-German Summit delegation dinner was co-hosted by Rahul Kumar, Member of Parliament, Frankfurt A.M and Saurabh Bhagat, Advisor, International Relations, Office of Member of Parliament, Frankfurt A.M in New Delhi on October 27, 2024. The German delegation is actively seeking to uncover investment possibilities and partnerships in sectors such as healthcare, automotive, and logistics within India.

Navin Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel & Power and Member of Parliament, was one of the honors of the event. He discussed India's development over the last decade, the nurturing relationship between India and Germany, and strategies for improvement in sectors such as automotive and steel. Alongside Jindal, prominent guests at the dinner included influential dignitaries like Manfred Ockel, Mayor of Kelsterbach; David Rendell, Mayor of Raunheim; Claudia Gotz, Director of Economic and Urban Development, Russelsheim A.M, Patrick Burghardt, Lord Mayor of Russelsheim A.M, and Stephan Wittekind, Managing Director of the Asia Purpose Association. The gathering also featured several leading industrialists, highlighting their expertise in automotive manufacturing, logistics, and Industry 4.0, with an aim of enhancing Haryana's presence on the global level.

Pawan Kumar Chaudhary, the esteemed Advisor to the Chief Minister of Haryana's Foreign Cooperation Department, honoured the occasion as the chief guest. He shared valuable perspectives on the vibrant growth of Haryana and its attractiveness as a hub for investment. His comments highlighted the state's dedication to creating a supportive business atmosphere and enhancing the partnership between India and Germany.

Leading the German delegation, Manfred Ockel, Mayor of Kelsterbach and Chairman for Investment, addressed the audience, presenting the "Drei Gewinnt" initiative. This initiative is dedicated to fostering sustainable partnerships across various sectors, including logistics, healthcare, automotive, and the mobilisation of skilled labour. Stephan Wittekind further discussed "Drei Gewinnt," highlighting the strategic benefits of the regional infrastructure and its appeal to both domestic and international investors. The initiative is designed to strengthen Haryana's workforce, equipping it for emerging opportunities in high-tech manufacturing, digital innovation, and sustainable development.

Special guest Ritu Sain, IAS Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and Investment Commissioner at Chhattisgarh, extended a warm invitation to the German delegation, encouraging them to consider investment opportunities within Chhattisgarh. She highlighted the state's abundant natural resources, skilled labour, and a supportive business ecosystem as key assets.

The evening wrapped up with the exchange of special tokens, representing the goodwill and respect shared between the two countries. The summit dinner served as a vital opportunity for conversation, networking, and the creation of valuable partnerships, highlighting the mutual dedication to progress and collaboration between India and Germany.

