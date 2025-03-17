College Rivals Season 2 has reimagined gaming, music & entertainment to fuel an experiential economy that takes youth culture to the next level

HT Syndication

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17: Blending competitive gaming with live entertainment, music, and youth culture, College Rivals Season 2, powered by Ampverse DMI finale witnessed a memorable finals in Mumbai earlier in the week delivering an unforgettable immersive experience that brought esports, gaming and mainstream entertainment together for the first time at a scale never seen before.

This collegiate gaming talent battle witnessed the participation of over 2 lakh college students across 22 cities and saw talented gamers across multiple titles like Mohd Ayazuddin (Spark_XT) from Christian Degree College, Lucknow, clinching the coveted BGMI title and a grand prize of Rs5,00,000, while Aditya Singh Rathore (Neko) from Amity University, Rajasthan, dominated the Valorant competition, securing the top prize of Rs3,50,000.

The event also featured high-energy matchups, an interactive gaming zone, and exclusive meet-and-greets with top esports gamers.

Charlie Baillie, CEO and Co-Founder, Ampverse Group, said "College Rivals Season 2 finale was more than just a gaming tournament--it was a glimpse into the evolving entertainment landscape for Gen Z and Gen Alpha. The fusion of high-stakes competition with live music, pop culture, and fan engagement made it an unmissable experience. The overwhelming response to this season underscores the cultural shift towards gaming as a mainstream entertainment phenomenon, bringing together communities beyond just gamers."

College Rivals Season 2 surpassed its debut season, with the Gaming Truck covering 5000 km to scout talent nationwide. The tournament saw an unprecedented level of participation, reinforcing its position as India's biggest collegiate esports and entertainment property.

Amplifying the experience, College Rivals Season 2 featured live performances by music artists including Seedhe Maut, Pho, and Dizlaw on the 91 RAP Spotify Stage. The pulsating beats and high-energy performances seamlessly blended with the excitement of esports, turning the event into a true entertainment festival.

The College Rivals finale wasn't just about gaming--it was an experiential playground for attendees. The Spotify Fan Pit set the perfect vibe with curated playlists, while PlayStation zones provided a hands-on gaming experience. KREO's Keyboard Typing Games tested speed and reflexes, and activations from brands like Nissin Cup Noodles kept the energy high. The cosplay contest added to the festival feel, with standout performances celebrating pop culture icons. Notably, esports athlete Charanjot Singh took home a TVS Apache bike, adding to the excitement of the grand finale.

With gaming culture rapidly becoming mainstream, College Rivals is shaping the future of youth entertainment in India--blurring the lines between esports, music, and lifestyle in a way that resonates with the next generation.

About Ampverse DMI:

Ampverse, Asia's largest ecosystem of gaming and entertainment communities and IPs, has joined forces with DMI Group in India, forming a strategic joint venture. The primary objective of this partnership is to bolster the Esports and gaming ecosystem in the country and create a dedicated platform to nurture and promote college Esports talents. Leveraging Ampverse's expertise in building Esports and gaming communities and DMI Finance's financial prowess, the joint venture aspires to revolutionize the gaming ecosystem in India. They plan to achieve this by developing a series of Gaming IPs including a national collegiate Esports platform, hosting on-ground activations, forging partnerships with influential gaming figures, and establishing mentorship programs to nurture up-and-coming college Esports talent. The first co-developed IP, College Rivals - Esports Series was launched in August 2023. Central to their mission is the idea of fostering inclusivity, diversity, and excellence within the Indian Gaming community. They aim to provide opportunities to a wide range of talents, irrespective of backgrounds or identities, with the goal of empowering the gaming community as a whole. The decision to focus on India is backed by the rapid growth of gaming within the country as well as the revolutionary growth of the Creator's Economy. College Rival is also India's largest

