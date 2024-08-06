Colliers delivers two mega projects in Bengaluru for real estate developer, Fortius Infra

PRNewswire Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 6: Leading real estate professional services firm, Colliers India, has recently delivered two significant projects for Bengaluru-based developer, Fortius Infra, headed by industry veteran and well respected realtor, Gopi Krishnan. Anchored in transparency and strong business ethics, Fortius Infra has an exceptional track record of delivering bespoke projects over the past decade. A long-standing client of the well-known project management firm, Fortius Infra appointed Colliers India to deliver project management services for two of their marquee projects in Bengaluru, Fortius Origin and Under the Sun. "The strategic expertise and execution capabilities of Colliers, supported by a broad network of professionals and vendors, have been critical to our success. Their commitment enabled us to complete both projects ahead of schedule, demonstrating a level of professionalism and efficiency that has strengthened our market position," said Gopi Krishnan, Founder and Chairman.

The commercial development, Fortius Origin, spans a built-up area of 1.80 lakh sq.ft. and is located in the city's hotspot, Koramangala. It is a state-of-the-art office establishment with an impressive and modern building facade. The client further went on to employ Colliers to manage the office leasing as well as the facilities management of the Grade A commercial asset, given the trusted partnership developed over the years.

"A city center project often comes with several operational challenges and restrictions. Additionally, the site area had a high-water table, making deep excavations complicated. Employing our innovative engineering solutions and in-depth technical expertise, we were successful in overcoming all logistical and construction challenges, and delivered a product that is par excellence and above the market standards," said Indranil Basu, Managing Director, Project Management, Colliers India.

"Fortius Infra has been a trusted partner over the years who has always had steadfast faith in our capabilities, and we look forward to reciprocate with all our technical knowledge and further strengthen the partnership over future projects,"Basu added.

Under the Sun is a premium residential villa project built within the mango groves of Devanahalli, North Bengaluru. With a built-up area of 6 lakh sq.ft., the project scope comprises 125 luxury villas that are tastefully designed and infused with modern day comforts and amenities.

"Under the Sun is a unique project because of its bespoke nature. Every villa is themed differently, and the designers and Colliers' project management experts did a fantastic job in carrying out the planning and execution of each villa. We are proud of the outcome and are grateful to the client team at Fortius Infra for the support provided throughout the project," said Basu.

