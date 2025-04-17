Thursday, April 17, 2025 | 08:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold prices rise ₹10 to ₹96,180; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹100,100 today

Gold prices rise ₹10 to ₹96,180; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹100,100 today

The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹88,160

Gold Bar

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹96,330. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 8:12 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed ₹10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹96,180 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,00,100.
 
The price of 22-carat gold rose ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹88,160.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹96,180.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹96,330.
   

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, at ₹88,160.
 
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹88,310.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,00,100.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹110,100. 
 
US gold prices extended its record rally on Thursday as investors sought refuge in safe-haven assets amid an intensifying global trade conflict between the United States and its trading partners.
 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $3,346.20 an ounce as of 0008 GMT, after touching a record high of $3,357.40 per ounce earlier in the session.
 
Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $32.78 an ounce, platinum gained 0.2 per cent to $969.05 and palladium fell 0.7 per cent to $964.75.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)
                 

Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices gold silver prices gold and silver prices India gold demand Silver demand

First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 8:12 AM IST

