Delectrik secures MWh Scale Flow Battery contract from India's largest Power Company

Delectrik Systems Pvt. Ltd. has won a tender from NTPC for its NETRA division (NTPC Energy Technology Research Alliance) to deploy 3 MWh Vanadium Redox Flow Battery (VRFB) based Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). NETRA is deploying this VRFB as long duration energy storage (LDES) to augment their storage capacity of its microgrid to achieve full one day autonomy; this would pave way to make NETRA self-sufficient for its power requirement. The installation will be based on Delectrik's recently launched large scale product architecture which is suitable for large Commercial, Industrial and Utility scale applications. The system will be deployed in the first half of 2025 at NETRA Campus in Greater Noida, India. Delectrik won the tender in collaboration with Rays Power Infra which is one of India's leading EPC companies with over 1.5 GWp of solar projects commissioned in India and SE Asia.

NTPC is India's largest power utility with an installed capacity of over 76 GW, with a target to reach 130 GW by 2032. Out of the total capacity NTPC aims to have 60 GW of Renewable Energy capacity. It contributes almost 25% to India's electricity generation. As per the National Electricity Plan notification (NEP 2023), India's domestic stationary BESS requirement will be 411 GWh by 2031-32. The current BESS deployment in India is less than a GWh, showing the enormous market potential for stationary BESS.

Dr. Vishal Mittal Founder & CEO of Delectrik stated, "MWh scale tender and award is a big vote of confidence from NTPC in Delectrik's Flow Battery based BESS and their potential to meet the future grid scale requirement in India. This project in many ways will kickstart the large-scale Flow Battery deployments in India."

"In addition to the low product cost the capital investment required to manufacture GWh scale Flow Batteries is 10-20x lower compared to Li ion batteries. This is key as India looks to ramp-up its BESS manufacturing capability to Greater than 100 GWh. For large installations the per acre capacity can be increased to 200MWh. This represents Less than 1% of the area required for PV installation of equivalent capacity. The low-cost, lolife and sustainability of Flow Batteries makes them an ideal asset to be paired with renewables such as PV/Wind and achieve Round-The-Clock clean affordable energy and help the country reach its Net Zero emissions target," he added.

Delectrik established in 2016 is a Flow Battery OEM headquartered in India with an overseas subsidiary in Australia. It currently supplies Flow Batteries to 9 countries across 5 continents ranging from 10 kWh to multi MWh capacity for stationary commercial, industrial and utility scale applications.

