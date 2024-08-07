Dosti Realty unveils the 12th Season of Dosti Friendship Month with Unbeatable Offers

VMPL Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7: Dosti Realty, a distinguished leader in the real estate industry known for its innovative projects, has announced the 12th season of its highly anticipated Dosti Friendship Month. Committed to nurturing strong customer relationships, Dosti Realty will hold an extended celebration, featuring exclusive prices, discounts, and enticing offers, underscoring its enduring friendship with customers. This initiative, which has been celebrated for over a decade has evolved entirely due to the overwhelming enthusiasm from homebuyers. This year, the Dosti Friendship Month covers several prestigious projects, including Dosti Eastern Bay in Wadala, Dosti Mezzo 22 in Sion, Dosti Eden in Thane (W), Dosti West County in Balkum, Thane (W), Dosti Willow in Balkum, Thane (W), Dosti Greater Thane in Kalher, and Dosti Planet North in Shil, Thane. These offers provide a unique opportunity for homebuyers to realise their dream of owning a home.

In Mumbai, homebuyers can opt for two premium properties Dosti Eastern Bay and Dosti Mezzo 22. Dosti Eastern Bay in Wadala offers 2, 3 & 4 BHK residences with a refreshing ambiance and serene views enhancing the lifestyle where buyers can save up to Rs 24 lakh*, with no stamp duty and registration charges* in addition to a 25:25:25:25 Bullet Payment Plan* which is available to aid homebuyers. The 2 BHK homes here start at Rs 2.71 CR+ after the Dosti Friendship Month benefits. Dosti Mezzo 22 offers the essence of vibrant community living in Sion, with its strategic location and world-class social and civic infrastructure. The Friendship Month provides savings of up to Rs 12 lakh*, with Any Floor at the Same Price, No Stamp Duty, and Registration Charges, plus the benefit of paying 20% now and no Pre-EMI for 12 months are available. Post these great offer benefits one can now buy a 2 BHK home at a fantastic starting price of Rs 2.85 Cr+ and a 3 BHK home starting at Rs 4.37 Cr+. Both projects boast exceptional lifestyle amenities and stunning views, making them superb investments at attractive prices in Mumbai.

Anuj Goradia - Director, Dosti Realty comments on Dosti Friendship Month - "We have been doing Dosti Friendship Month for over a decade now. 'Dosti' as we all know stands for Friendship and what better way to imbibe this motto than to do something for our customers. Friendship Day occurs in August, and so we thought why not extend its celebration for a month and give our serious home buyers a chance to fulfil their home-buying dream at an unbelievable price point. From pricing discounts to various benefits and payment plans, we tailor each offer to suit the target customer's need of the hour and bridge that gap between dreams and make those dreams a reality. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region channel partners, as well existing customer base look forward to this celebration every year. Many of our existing customers also use this as an opportunity to upgrade to larger living spaces, buy for investment, and even introduce friends/ family. This year, we continue to nurture our bond with homebuyers by introducing even more exciting offers, ensuring the tradition of incredible value and customer satisfaction is met."

In the Thane region, Dosti Realty presents enticing offers across multiple projects. From luxurious large-scale township projects to exclusive towers that offer an elevated lifestyle.

Dosti West County and Dosti Willow @Dosti West County in Balkum, Thane (W) is a modern-day county that offers the convenience of a mini city and the serenity of lush green open spaces. With over 1400+ residents already residing here, this township also offers grand clubhouses with a host of lifestyle amenities as well as exclusive tie-ups with various brands like Suresh Wadkars Ajivasan Music Academy, Shaimak Davar's Institute for Performing Arts, Badminton Pros by Saina Nehwal, Instafit Cafe and much more, the Dosti Club County is also being professionally managed by Ileseum Clubs. Besides this with the recent opening of EuroSchool at Dosti West County and NaMo Grand Central Park, Iskon Temple, hospitals, retail spaces, the upcoming Balkum Metro station, etc just a few minutes away, one has a ready-to-move-in lifestyle. This Dosti Friendship Month there is a Savings of up to Rs 8 lakh*, no pre-EMI, and no stamp duty and registration charges on select units. Configurations include 1 BHK starting at Rs 61.13 lakh**, 2 BHK at Rs 1.24 Cr**, and 3 BHK at Rs 1.87 Cr** post-applied benefits. So, no matter your budget or requirement, there is something for everyone. Their latest launch Dosti Willow a signature tower at Dosti West County is also part of the Friendship Month bonanza. This tower offers extra spacious 2 & 3 BHK homes and one can save up to Rs 10 lakh bringing the starting price for a 2 BHK down to Rs 1.63 Cr** and Rs 2.49 Cr** for a 3 BHK after applied offers. The best part is that these are all-inclusive starting prices.

The second offering in Thane is the niche property of Dosti Eden, in the prime Brahmand, Thane (W). One can find solace and serenity amidst nature's abundance with stunning lush green views as well as a city skyline. These spacious 2 & 3 BHK Homes offer large decks in the living room giving an even more exclusive feel. This Dosti Friendship month, Dosti offers the brilliance of views as it opens the high floors of this tower. Buyers can save up to Rs 8 lakh* and in addition, a flexible payment plan allows one financial flexibility. Prices for the 2 BHK start at Rs 1.33 Cr** while the 3 BHK homes start at Rs 1.99 Cr** all inclusive post the saving benefits.

The third offering is Dosti Greater Thane, a premier housing development sprawled across 125 acres just 7 km from Viviana Mall, Thane (W) for those looking for a Thane lifestyle at a pocket-friendly price. This Dosti Friendship Month buyers can enjoy benefits like any floor same price, save up to Rs 95,000*, with no pre-EMI for 18 months*, and no stamp duty and registration charges for 1 BHK units here. Prices start at Rs 37.66 lakh** for 1 BHK and Rs 51.45 lakh** for 2 BHK after discounts. The project also has an approx. 1 lakh sq.ft. clubhouse with a host of amenities and exclusive tie-ups such as Gary Kirsten Cricket Academy, Michael Phelps swimming, Padukone Sports management for badminton, Suresh Wadkar's Ajivasan Music Academy, Sandip Sopaarkars Ballroom Studio for Dance, Dosti Foundation School, Thane FC for football, Yoska, Mahesh Bhupati for Tennis, Apollo Clinic, Illeseum Clubs. With the upcoming Kalher Metro station just a minute away as well this is great from an end user and investor point of view.

The last offering in the MMR region is Dosti Planet North at Shil Thane which is already home to 1400 + residents. This Dosti Friendship month offers include any floor same price, saving of up to 7.90 Lakhs*, no stamp duty and registration charges* which allows one the opportunity to own a 2 BHK at Rs 67.52 Lakhs** and 3 BHK at 1.05 CR** all-inclusive post offer benefits.

This year Dosti Realty also takes the infamous Dosti Friendship Month to Pune at its project Dosti Greenscapes in Hadapsar. Located just 2 km before Magarpatta City, 1.5 km from Camp, and 2 km from the racecourse, buyers can save up to Rs 5 lakh on 2, 3, and 4 BHK homes, with prices starting at Rs 86 lakh** as a part of the offer. Dosti Greenscapes augments your lifestyle with the luxury of openness as well as the modern tech-driven life.

Dosti Friendship Month is a limited-time event that features attractive schemes designed to offer significant savings to potential homebuyers. This initiative includes various spot booking offers for those who act quickly. Each project provides unique advantages that appeal to both end-users and investors. This August, seize the incredible offers during Dosti Friendship Month and make your dream of owning a home a reality with Dosti Realty.

About Dosti Realty

Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over four decades and has delivered more than 131 properties, encompassing a portfolio of over 12.15 mn--sq. ft. Dosti Realty is constructing over 21 mn.sq.ft across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Pune. It has sold homes to 20600+ happy families and continues transforming the skyline with its developments. The company has experience in various development types, like Residential, Retail, IT Parks, Educational Institutes, etc. Over the years, it has been known for its Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust, and Transparency, values that have built lasting relationships.

Dosti Eastern Bay - Phase 1, 2 & 3 are registered under MahaRERA Nos. P51900025142, P51900030769 & P51900032067, Dosti Mezzo 22 is registered under MahaRERA No. P51900026976, Dosti Planet North - Sector 3 is registered under MahaRERA No.: P51700034985, Dosti West County - Dosti Nest - Phase 1, 2, 3 & 4 is registered under MahaRERA Nos. P51700033640, P51700033663, P51700049724 & P51700050253, Dosti West County - Phase 4- Dosti Pine is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700025834, Dosti West County - Phase 5 - Dosti Olive - Wing B project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700054037, Dosti West County - Dosti Maple - Phase 6 is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700054424, Dosti West County - Phase 7 - Dosti Willow project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700056278, Dosti West County - Phase 3 - Dosti Westwood project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700015501, Dosti West County - Dosti Tulip project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700032666, Dosti Greenscapes - Phase 1, 2, 3 & 4 are registered under MahaRERA No. P52100049942, P52100051041, P52100077059 & P52100077092, Dosti Desire Phase 2 is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700049421, DGT - Sector 3A - Cluster 2 - Phase 1, 2, 3 & 4 are registered with MahaRERA Nos. P51700048334, P51700048335, P51700048333 & P51700053095, Dosti Greater Thane - Sector 3A - Cluster 1B - Phase 1, 2 & 3 are registered with MahaRERA Nos. P51700053057, P51700053096 & P51700053217 and are available on the website - https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects. Please note that the sale/lease of premises in the above-referred project shall be subject to and governed by the terms and conditions of the Agreement for Sale/lease. +Price after deducting monetary benefits in lieu of the offer. GST & other charges extra. **All-inclusive price after deducting monetary benefits in lieu of offer. Limited period offer. *T & C apply.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)