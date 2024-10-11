Easebuzz Drives Formalisation of Indian SMEs with Verticalised Digital Payment Solutions

BusinessWire India Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 11: India's goal of becoming the third-largest economy by 2030, it is essential that growth is driven not only by the thriving startup ecosystem but also by the active participation of SMEs and traditional informal businesses. These businesses must evolve into modern, formalised organizations by adopting digital solutions. Recognizing this opportunity, the Pune-based Easebuzz payments platform is committed to empowering businesses in the informal sector through formalisation by offering affordable digital solutions that are currently benefiting over 1,50,000 enterprises. Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and businesses within the informal sector have traditionally faced challenges when scaling their operations and expanding their geographic reach. This is often due to limited access to technology and developers and the high expenses associated with software for managing payment collections. Easebuzz is addressing this gap with its software solutions and a digital payment infrastructure that operates on a plug-and-play model, making it accessible and cost-effective for businesses in India.

Easebuzz offers full-stack technology solutions that help businesses streamline their end-to-end financial operations, including digital payment collections, disbursements, connected banking, split payments, automated reconciliation, vendor payments, sub-merchant management, and refund processing. Their easily integrable SaaS platform provides businesses with a seamless experience. By adopting a verticalised approach, Easebuzz has successfully supported organizations of all sizes across various sectors, such as education, government & municipalities, real estate, travel, and more. The company is also developing industry-specific solution stacks to address the distinct payment collection and payout needs of each sector with greater efficiency.

In the education sector, where digital transformation in fee collection has been relatively slow, Easebuzz is leading the way by offering its payment solutions to over 10,000 schools, colleges, and universities across the country. Esteemed government institutions like Savitribai Phule University Pune, State Institute for Administrative Careers (SIAC), National Law Institute University, and others have successfully adopted the company's software solutions to digitize and manage their end-to-end fee collection processes, significantly improving administrative efficiency and the student payment experience.

Meanwhile, several government departments, municipalities, and urban local bodies are utilizing Easebuzz's digital solutions for streamlining processes like tax collection, QR code-based bill payments at cash counters, E-Challan payments, and sending reminder-based payment links. The platform also offers integration with Tally for invoice generation via APIs and provides automated reconciliation reports. Easebuzz extends its services to sectors like electricity distribution companies (Discoms), state GRAS systems, excise tax collections, stamp duty registrations, and government tourism bookings, enhancing the efficiency of public service transactions.

Notably, MSMEs from sectors such as manufacturing, retail, travel, etc., leverage solutions through Easebuzz, such as payment links, UPI QR, and payment gateway, to streamline their payment collection processes. These solutions provide real-time tracking, reconciliation, and bookkeepi-all through a unified dashboard. By facilitating digital payment adoption for MSMEs, Easebuzz is contributing to the broader mission of formalising the Indian economy.

Recently, at Global Fintech Fest held in Mumbai, Easebuzz launched a B2B payments platform in partnership with the Bharat Bill Payment Operating Unit (BBPOU) of NBBL to streamline business-to-business invoicing and payments, thereby enabling interoperability across the ecosystem. This B2B platform is designed to cater to the needs of businesses across industries such as consumer goods, textiles, pharmaceuticals, automobiles, aviation, and construction.

Founded in 2014, Easebuzz started its operations as a Payment Gateway platform and has now evolved into a full-stack Software Solutions company, helping businesses in end-to-end money management digitally. The company has seen phenomenal momentum in FY24, with revenues surging to INR 290 Crore, and the daily volume run rate of payments processed by the platform touched close to 1 Mn transactions. With increased traction for digital solutions from businesses across sectors, Easebuzz is targeting to cross USD 50 Bn GTV and USD 100 Mn revenue in FY25. Some of the marquee clients of Easebuzz include BSES Rajdhani Power, State GRAS, Noida Power Corporation, Symbiosis University, IRCTC, MTDC, Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board, etc.

