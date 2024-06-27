FloQast and Uniqus Consultech launch Strategic Alliance for Finance and Accounting Transformation

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27: FloQast, a Finance and Accounting Operations Platform created by accountants for accountants, announced a strategic alliance with Uniqus Consultech, a tech-enabled global consulting firm offering finance function, risk and ESG consulting services with offices in the US, India, and the Middle East.

This strategic partnership pairs FloQast with Uniqus' accounting and reporting expertise, empowering accounting and finance teams to transform critical accounting and finance processes, including the financial close, inter-company, balance sheet reconciliations and internal controls management. By automating and streamlining critical accounting processes, FloQast and Uniqus aim to improve risk management, efficiency, and scalability for organizations.

Sandip Khetan, Co-founder, Global Head of Accounting and Reporting Consulting at Uniqus, remarked, "In today's dynamic business environment, organizations with complex and multiple ERP environments seek to enhance productivity and refine their finance and accounting operations by integrating workflows. Their goal is to adopt cohesive solutions that provide greater visibility and control. Through our strategic alliance with FloQast, we will combine a world-class accounting and operations platform with high quality solutioning to empower organizations to achieve financial transformation and higher ROI."

"Many organizations are great at handling individual accounting tasks but struggle to unify their overall finance operations," said Mike Whitmire, CPA, CEO, and Co-founder of FloQast. "Our collaboration with Uniqus combines FloQast's powerful capabilities with Uniqus' deep consulting expertise, creating a seamless solution for financial close, reconciliations, compliance, and internal controls. This partnership is timely for businesses eager to transform their finance and accounting processes, and we're excited to build on our momentum in the EMEA region through this collaboration."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)