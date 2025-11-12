GDi Partners Announces "The Dialogue" ; India's Premier Governance Debate with ₹4 Lakh in Cash Prizes

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 12: GDi Partners, a mission-driven governance and development impact consulting firm, has announced "The Dialogue - Charting India's Future: One Debate at a Time", a national-level parliamentary debate competition offering a total prize pool of ₹4,00,000 to India's most promising young debaters.

The two-day event, to be held on 22-23 November 2025 at Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, aims to provide a national platform for undergraduate and postgraduate students to deliberate on India's most pressing governance and development challenges. Registrations are open until 14th November, 2025.

Participants will compete for top honours and attractive cash prizes:

Winner - ₹1,50,000

First Runner-up - ₹1,00,000

Best Speaker - ₹25,000

Semi-finalists - ₹50,000

What makes The Dialogue truly unique is that it goes beyond debating -- it opens doors for real-world impact. The most outstanding participants will get direct entry to GDi Partners' final interview round, offering them an opportunity to join the team behind some of India's most impactful governance and development projects.

Speaking on the initiative, the GDi Partners team said:

"The Dialogue is more than a competition -- it's a leadership lab for young Indians to voice ideas, challenge perspectives, and co-create solutions for the country's future."

With Inshorts as a partner, The Dialogue is positioned to become a flagship youth engagement platform fostering civic leadership, policy innovation, and governance dialogue across campuses in India.

Students can register now at https://the-dialogue.gdipartners.in/

For queries, reach out to dialogue@gdipartners.in

About GDi Partners:

GDi Partners is a governance and development impact consulting firm working closely with governments, multilateral agencies, and philanthropic institutions to design and implement large-scale programmes that transform lives and communities across India.

