Godrej Enterprises Group leads the way to a more responsible and sustainable future with Conscious Collective 2024

PRNewswire Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: Godrej Design Lab, part of the Godrej Enterprises Group, is back with the second edition of Conscious Collective, to be hosted from 13th to 15th December 2024, in Mumbai. The brand will be hosting an exclusive preview night for the stalwarts of the creative industry on 13th December. Conscious Collective 2024 will gather thought leaders, innovators, and change-makers for a weekend filled with thought-provoking conversations, interactive workshops, immersive experiences, inspiring book reading sessions, retail and a reflective film screening segment, aimed at addressing some of the world's most pressing social and environmental challenges. This year's theme, 'Bridging Horizons for a Sustainable Future,' emphasizes the importance of fostering connections across diverse communities, disciplines, and perspectives. Godrej Design Lab, in collaboration with the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW), has undertaken a study on the critical role of sustainability in the built environment and the impact of urban surroundings on our everyday experiences in cities. The various segments of the platform will reflect this study, encouraging guests to rethink their lifestyle choices, particularly in relation to urban living. Conscious Collective will host over 20 unique installations curated by architects, designers and students from the creative field.

Conscious Collective 2024 will feature prominent thought leaders from around the globe, including Kai-Uwe Bergmann, Sanjay Puri, Veerendra Wakhaloo, Chithra Viswanath, Ayaz Basrai, and many others, who will share their expertise and inspiring innovative design approaches to real-world issues. Media veterans, Pramiti Madhavji and Sonia Bajaj have curated the conversation segment at Conscious Collective. To register for the showcase and conversations, visit consciouscollective.in

Committed to build a collective force towards a greener and more inclusive future, Conscious Collective has partnered with various other like-minded organizations like Raw Collaborative, India Climate Collaborative, India Climate Collective, Charles Correa Foundation among others to curate this experience. The platform has also collaborated with renowned creative minds and environment experts to curate the workshop and book reading segments. Tickets to workshops will be available on Insider.

The inaugural edition of Conscious Collective attracted close to 4000 visitors and featured several installations, interactive workshops, and collaborations with leading brands. With Conscious Collective 2024, Godrej Enterprises Group looks forward to pushing the boundaries of innovation that will shape a future where progress leaves a lasting and positive impact on people and the planet.

About Godrej Enterprises Group:

Since 1897, Godrej Enterprises Group (which includes Godrej & Boyce and its affiliates) has contributed significantly to India's economic growth and self-reliance by providing complex engineering, design led innovation, and sustainable manufacturing solutions. From the world's first patented springless lock, and safes to pioneering Indian made typewriters and refrigerators, the conglomerate has also paved the way for the growth of key sectors like aerospace, energy, and security.

Today, Godrej Enterprises Group, has presence across 5 continents with a market-leading presence across diverse consumer and industrial businesses spanning Aerospace, Aviation, Defence, Energy, Locks & Security Solutions, Green Building Consulting, Construction and EPC Services, Intralogistics, Tooling, Healthcare Equipment, Consumer Durables, Furniture, Architectural Fittings, IT Solutions and Vending Machines.

