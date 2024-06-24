Haveus Aerotech plans robust expansion in major cities after record breaking profit for FY24

ATK

New Delhi [India], June 24: MRO services provider Haveus Aerotech India Ltd plans to open new facilities in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai in the coming months as part of its expansion plans, a top company official said. The company also looks to hire 350 persons to increase its headcount to around 500 employees from around 150 workers at present in the coming years.

The New Delhi-based MRO player recently announced the appointment of veteran aviation expert and former Air India Engineering Services CEO HR Jagannath on its board as director.

Haveus Aerotech plans a major expansion of its capabilities and facilities in different parts of India, Haveus Aerotech MD and CEO Anshul Bhargava told PTI.

"Some of the new upcoming facilities to be established are in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai in a few months," Bhargava said.

"We will increase our workforce to around 500 employees in coming years with the expansion of our facilities," he added.

The New Delhi-based company has recorded a nearly three-fold jump in net profit to Rs 15.69 crore in 2023-24 compared to Rs 5.68 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue increased to Rs 45.22 crore in FY2023-24. ROI of the Company for the financial year also increased to 61 per cent.

The company's customer book is increasing day by day and discussions with various new customers are at the final stage, Bhargava said.

Haveus Aerotech CFO Rajendra Kumar Singh said, "The company has shown remarkable growth during last couple of years and we are committed to follow the trend in future also."

HaveUS Aerotech India is DGCA & EASA approved MRO. It offers comprehensive MRO services component rating C14: Landing gear (Wheels and Brakes), Specialised Services (D1): Non-Destructive Testing, Component Rating (C3): Radio, Component Rating (C15): Oxygen and Life saving equipment, Component Rating (C6): Avionics equipment, Component Rating (C5): Electrical power and lights to airline customers worldwide through its facility in Delhi, Gurgaon, Bengaluru and is planning major expansion drive across all major cities.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)