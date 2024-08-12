HealthAsyst is Great Place To Work Certified for the Third Time in a Row

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 12: HealthAsyst® has been Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India from July 2024 - July 2025. By earning the certification for 2024, HealthAsyst has achieved this recognition three times in a row. Some of the top scoring areas include workplace equality, pride in delivering quality work, and safe work environment.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees in 150 countries around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust.

"At HealthAsyst, the core of our operations has always been to foster an inclusive workplace where employees take pride in their work. So, it's incredibly gratifying to achieve this recognition which serves as a testament to our commitment, and that too for the third consecutive time. I'd like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the HealthAsyst family for their invaluable contributions," said Umesh Bajaj, the CEO of HealthAsyst.