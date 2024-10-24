HellermannTyton Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Precision Manufacturing Facility in Chennai

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 24: HellermannTyton, a leading global manufacturer of cable management products, today held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Chennai, India. The facility, expected to be completed by Q3 2025 will significantly expand the company's production capacity in India and serve as a strategic hub for its operations in the Indian sub-continent.

HellermannTyton's investment in the new factory is a testament to its commitment to the Indian market, and its confidence in the country's growing manufacturing sector and is aligned with the Indian government's "Make In India" campaign. The facility will include advanced injection moulding technology, enabling the production of high-quality products that meet the stringent demands of various industries.

Alasdair Abercrombie-Barnett, President, Asia Pacific said, "I am delighted to have held the groundbreaking ceremony for our facility today. We see India as an engine for both domestic and international growth and plan to continue investing in this new location for us to support our customers and our internal capabilities. We see many of our customers growing heavily in India and others returning to India, so will be here to grow with them."

The new factory is expected to create approximately 100 jobs in the local community and contribute to the development of the region's manufacturing ecosystem.

