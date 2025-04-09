Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 09:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / LIVE news updates: Donald Trump's 26% tariffs on Indian goods come into force
Live

LIVE news updates: Donald Trump's 26% tariffs on Indian goods come into force

Latest news updates: Catch all the latest news updates from around the world here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Trump tariffs

Trump tariffs

Mumbai's Bandra Police said they have filed a 1000-page chargesheet, including several pieces of evidence in the Bandra court in connection with the stabbing attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.  "This chargesheet includes several pieces of evidence found by the police against the arrested accused, Shariful Islam. This chargesheet is more than 1000 pages long. The report of the forensic lab has also been mentioned in this chargesheet, which states that the knife pieces found at the crime scene, from Saif Ali Khan's body and from the accused, are three pieces of the same knife," Mumbai police said in the report.
 

The Congress will hold its AICC session on the banks of the Sabarmati River here on Wednesday during which the party will present its social, political and economic views through at least two resolutions. The Ahmedabad Session, themed "Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan aur Sangharsh," will be attended by more than 1,700 elected and co-opted AICC members. The main conclave will be held on the banks of the Sabarmati River between the Sabarmati Ashram and Kochrab Ashram. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on Tuesday that the first line in the Constitution's Preamble talks about social, political and economic justice and the resolutions will reflect the Congress agenda related to them.

Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted a 21-day furlough. Singh walked out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak on Wednesday morning. In January, the 57-year-old Sirsa-headquartered sect chief was granted a 30-day parole. Singh is serving a 20-year sentence given in 2017 for raping two of his disciples. The Sirsa-headquartered Dera Sacha Sauda has a number of followers in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and other states.

 

9:25 AM

People being denied house due to caste or religion 'disheartening': Maharashtra governor

Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan has said it is "disheartening" to hear people are sometimes denied a house because of their caste or religion, and asserted this discrimination must end. Speaking at the 'Lokmat World Peace and Harmony Through Interfaith Dialogue' on Tuesday, the governor said the concept of interfaith dialogue is not new and it can bridge divides and dismantle prejudices.
9:20 AM

CEC to visit Jharkhand on 3-day tour from Apr 11

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar will undertake a three-day visit to Jharkhand starting April 11, an election official said on Wednesday.
The CEC will meet volunteers and booth-level officers (BLOs) to gain insights into their experiences with the successful conduct of the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Jharkhand last year. "The CEC will visit Jharkhand for three days, from April 11 to 13. During this period, he will tour various areas in Ramgarh and Ranchi districts," said Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar.
9:18 AM

Cong to hold AICC session on banks of Sabarmati river

The Ahmedabad Session, themed "Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan aur Sangharsh," will be attended by more than 1,700 elected and co-opted AICC members. The main conclave will be held on the banks of the Sabarmati River between the Sabarmati Ashram and Kochrab Ashram.
 
9:04 AM

26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana to arrive in India today

On Wednesday, 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana is expected to arrive in India. Two jails - one in Delhi and one in Mumbai have been asked to make all the necessary special security arrangements.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp
Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayBank Holiday Mahavir JayantiKKR vs LSG Live Score UpdatesRepo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon