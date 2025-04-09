LIVE news updates: Donald Trump's 26% tariffs on Indian goods come into force
The Congress will hold its AICC session on the banks of the Sabarmati River here on Wednesday during which the party will present its social, political and economic views through at least two resolutions. The Ahmedabad Session, themed "Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan aur Sangharsh," will be attended by more than 1,700 elected and co-opted AICC members. The main conclave will be held on the banks of the Sabarmati River between the Sabarmati Ashram and Kochrab Ashram. Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on Tuesday that the first line in the Constitution's Preamble talks about social, political and economic justice and the resolutions will reflect the Congress agenda related to them.
Jailed Dera Sacha Sauda chief and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been granted a 21-day furlough. Singh walked out of the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak on Wednesday morning. In January, the 57-year-old Sirsa-headquartered sect chief was granted a 30-day parole. Singh is serving a 20-year sentence given in 2017 for raping two of his disciples. The Sirsa-headquartered Dera Sacha Sauda has a number of followers in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and other states.
First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 9:12 AM IST