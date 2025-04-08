Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 01:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bank Holiday on Mahavir Jayanti: Will banks remain closed on April 9 or 10?

Bank Holiday on Mahavir Jayanti: Will banks remain closed on April 9 or 10?

Banks will remain closed on Mahavir Jayanti. However, people are confused about whether the bank will remain closed on April 9 or 10. Here is more information

RBI placces bank holidays into three separate brackets.

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

People who have some pending work in banks will have to schedule their visit as banks are scheduled to remain closed on Mahavir Jayanti. 
 
Apart from Mahavir Jayanti, the bank will remain closed for two more days, i.e., Second Saturday and Sunday. However, people are also worried about the date of Mahavir Jayanti, which is still not clear.

When is the Mahavir Jayanti holiday, April 9 or 10?

According to the public holiday list shared by the states and the central government, Mahavir Jayanti is on April 10th, i.e., Thursday.
 
As per the RBI list, this year, banks will remain shut on April 10 due to Mahavir Janma Kalyanak / Mahavir Jayanti. Banks will not remain closed across the country, they will remain shut in the following cities: Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bangalore, Bhopal, Chennai, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur and Ranchi etc. 
 

April 2025 Calendar: Check full list of national days, events and holidays

 
Banks will remain open in these cities: Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Imphal, Itanagar, Jammu, Kochi, Kohima, Panaji, Patna, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.
 
According to the Gregorian calendar, this festival of Jainism falls in March or April. The Mahavir Jayanti is also known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak. The Jain followers across the world celebrate the birth of the greatest preacher of Jainism, Mahavir.

Does net banking work properly on bank holidays?

Yes, although banks will remain shut in parts of India, people can use net banking, ATMs, or UPI for transactions as online banking will work normally.  ALSO READ | April 2025 Calendar: Check full list of national days, events and holidays

When will the banks remain closed in April 2025?

  • April 10 (Thursday) –  Mahavir Jayanti (Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Telangana).
  • April 14 (Monday)  – Ambedkar Jayanti (Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya and Himachal Pradesh) and New Year festivals of some states (Vishu, Bihu, Tamil New Year).
  • April 15 (Tuesday ) – Bengali New Year, Himachal Day and Bohag Bihu (Assam, West Bengal, Arunachal Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh).
  • April 18 (Friday)  – Good Friday (Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh and Srinagar).
  • April 21 (Monday)  – Garia Puja (Tripura).
  • April 29 (Tuesday)  – Lord Parshuram Jayanti (Himachal Pradesh)
  • April 30 (Wednesday)  – Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya (Karnataka)
 

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

