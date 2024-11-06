HMEL Wins Dual Honors at Asian Oil & Gas Awards 2024

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 6: HMEL (HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited), a leading force in India's petrochemical and refining sector, has won two prestigious accolades at the Asian Oil & Gas Awards 2024, Singapore.

The company has won the prestigious awards for Health and Safety Initiative of the Year - India and Innovative Technology Initiative of the Year - India, recognizing the company's industry leadership in workplace safety, operational excellence, and environmental stewardship.

The Health and Safety Awards 2024 recognizes HMEL's Loss Prevention Indicators (LPI) and Potential Hurt Level (PHL) Initiative implemented to address the complexities of safety data across multiple contractors, helping prevent incidents and drive proactive safety improvements during the commissioning of HMEL's mega US$3b Petrochemical plant. This program reflects HMEL's progressive approach to safety management, particularly on large-scale projects, and its commitment to proactive risk prevention.

Further, HMEL's Innovative Technology Award 2024 spotlights its Alternative Advanced Oxidation Technology (Alt-WAO), a pioneering solution designed to enhance sustainability by effectively removing harmful sulphide from refinery waste while significantly lowering operational costs.

Prabh Das, MD & CEO of HMEL, commented on the recognition, saying, "These awards highlight our commitment to creating a safe, sustainable, and innovative future. The LPI-PHL initiative and Alt-WAO technology are both examples of HMEL's proactive approach to driving positive change within the oil and gas sector. We're immensely proud of our team's dedication to excellence in safety and innovation, as we set new benchmarks for the industry."

These dual honors reinforce HMEL's reputation as a leading innovator in health, safety, and technology, inspiring a culture of continuous improvement within the company and across the industry.

About HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL)

HMEL is a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Mittal Energy Investment Pte Ltd, Singapore - part of the Lakshmi N Mittal Group. Both the joint venture partners hold a stake of 49% each in the company, the balance 2% is held by Indian Financial Institutions. HMEL owns and operates an Integrated Refinery-Petrochemical Complex 'Guru Gobind Singh Refinery' at Bathinda, Punjab comprising of an 11.3 MMTPA Crude Oil Refinery and a 1.2 MMTPA Multi-Feed Cracker along with 1.2 MMTPA Polyethylene (PE) and 1.0 MMTPA Polypropylene (PP) Plants. Additionally, it also operates a 1017 km long crude pipeline from Gujarat to Punjab along with associated facilities.

HMEL is a Board run company that is committed to high standards of safety, health and sustainability with a strong focus on preserving the environment. HMEL has received a Five Star Rating and the Sword of Honour from British Safety Council for excellence in the management of health and safety risks at work.

