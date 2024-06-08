Hyderabad's Nithanya TM Triumphs at Mrs. World International 2024, Wins Mrs. World Pride

PNN

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], June 8: On June 1st, Mrs world international 2024 - Season 2 beauty pageant was held at the luxurious Leela Ambience Gurgaon at evening brimming with glamour and inspiration.

Hyderabad's Nithanya TM claimed the prestigious title of Mrs. World Pride at the Mrs. World International 2024, Season 2, This accolade is a testament to Nithanya's extraordinary journey of resilience, determination, and entrepreneurial success.

The grand finale of Mrs. World International 2024 season 2 was a breathtaking event, attended by luminaries from the fashion and entertainment sectors. Organized by the visionary founders & directors of Glamour Gurgaon, Barkha Nangia and Abhishek Nangia, the event celebrated the diverse accomplishments of married women globally, highlighting their beauty, intelligence, and fortitude.

Nithanya TM: An Inspiring Journey of Perseverance and Achievement

Nithanya TM, the dynamic founder and entrepreneur of the clothing brand Nithi, captivated judges and spectators with her compelling story of overcoming adversity. At age 16, Nithanya aspired to become a model and South Indian actress. Despite an early arranged marriage at 20, which disrupted her ambitions, she never lost sight of her dreams. After her marriage ended, she faced emotional and financial hardships, working in various jobs, including selling general knowledge books across Karnataka, and enduring numerous challenges, including sleeping on temple floors and surviving a major accident.

Moving to Bangalore marked a turning point for Nithanya. She took on roles ranging from customer support executive to modeling, even achieving a milestone by acting in a blockbuster sandalwood movie. However, further personal and legal challenges led her to Hyderabad, where she discovered her passion for business. During the pandemic, she founded her clothing brand, Nithi, with limited resources, transforming it into a successful venture known for its commitment to sustainability and fair trade.

Mrs. World International 2024 season 2, envisioned by Mrs Barkha Nangia, aims to empower married women to pursue their dreams with vigor and confidence. "Age is a mere number; it's one's unwavering pursuit of goals that defines success. This platform will be a launchpad for many of our finalists and winners," stated Mrs Barkha Nangia, emphasizing the event's mission.

Nithanya TM's victory as Mrs. World Pride is a powerful symbol of her entrepreneurial spirit and resilience. Her brand, Nithi, has gained recognition for its unique, high-quality clothing that reflects the individuality and style of its customers.

Nithanya's triumph at Mrs. World International 2024 not only enhances her personal and professional journey but also serves as an inspiration to countless women striving to achieve their dreams.

The event saw Shraddha Vadalia and Anuradha Gupta crowned winners in Group A and Group B, respectively. Other distinguished titleholders included Saumya Shree (Mrs. World Unity), Dr Chandrika Gunturu (Mrs. World Peace), Amudha Subramanian (Mrs. World Harmony), and many more who embodied the grace and resilience of married women worldwide.

Founder & directors Barkha Nangia and Abhishek Nangia of Glamour Gurgaon is dedicated to empowering women through beauty pageants and social initiatives since several years. With a strong commitment to social responsibility, the organization raises awareness about breast cancer and provides free medical check-ups for disadvantaged women.

