ICCPL Founder Dushyant Sinha Named Marketing & Communication Professional of the Year at ET Business Leaders 2024

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], October 16: Dushyant Sinha, Founder of Integrated Centre for Consultancy Pvt. Ltd. (ICCPL), has been awarded the title of Marketing & Communication Professional of the Year at the ET Business Leaders 2024 event. This recognition reflects Sinha's influence in shaping the PR and communications landscape in India and underscores ICCPL's leadership within the sector. The award ceremony featured prominent dignitaries, including Anupriya Patel, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers & Health and Family Welfare, and Rajendra Agrawal, former Member of Parliament and senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Kunal Kapoor, Bollywood actor, attended as the Guest of Honour, bringing additional prominence to the event.

Dushyant Sinha commented on the occasion, stating, "Receiving this award is both humbling and an affirmation of ICCPL's commitment to delivering strategic and innovative communication solutions for our clients. This recognition motivates us to continue setting higher standards within the industry."

Founded in 2011, ICCPL has grown into a leading business conglomerate in Northern India, with successful expansions into sectors such as hospitality, real estate, digital marketing, and technology. This diversification has enabled ICCPL to establish a robust and multifaceted business presence, positioning it as a major player in the region.

ICCPL's legacy in public relations remains formidable across all sectors, particularly in real estate. The company has worked with over 200 real estate clients and successfully marketed more than 1,200 projects across India, giving it one of the largest real estate PR portfolios in the industry. Known for its strategic expertise and innovative approach, ICCPL continues to deliver comprehensive services, including reputation management, corporate communications, branding, and strategic positioning.

