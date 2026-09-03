IFI Techsolutions attains Analytics on Microsoft Azure Specialization

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: IFI Techsolutions Limited ("IFI Techsolutions"), a global cloud solutions and managed services provider, today announced that it has achieved the Analytics on Microsoft Azure specialization, reinforcing its expertise in helping enterprises modernize data platforms and accelerate data-driven decision-making.

Awarded by Microsoft to partners that demonstrate proven technical expertise and customer success, the specialization recognizes organizations with verified capabilities in designing, deploying, and governing analytics solutions on Azure. The designation follows an independent third-party assessment covering Azure data services, analytics architecture, governance frameworks, security controls, and large-scale implementation practices.

As organizations continue investing in data modernization and AI adoption, secure and governed analytics environments have become critical to business success. The specialization reflects IFI Techsolutions' expertise in simplifying complex data environments, strengthening governance, and establishing reliable foundations for advanced analytics and AI initiatives.

IFI Techsolutions has delivered analytics modernization programs across healthcare, retail supply chains, industrial IoT, and digital commerce using Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Fabric, and Power BI. These engagements have enabled organizations to create unified, governed analytics environments, improve operational visibility, and support analytics at enterprise scale.

Puneet Bajaj, CTO, IFI Techsolutions, said:

"Organizations are increasingly prioritizing integrated analytics platforms that support real-time insights, operational reporting, and robust data governance. Achieving the Analytics on Microsoft Azure specialization reflects our commitment to helping enterprises modernize their data ecosystems with Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Fabric while maintaining the security, governance, and scalability required to support long-term business growth and AI readiness."

IFI Techsolutions will continue investing in Microsoft Fabric, enterprise data platforms, and real-time analytics to help organizations unlock greater value from their data and make informed business decisions.

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